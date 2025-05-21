Media logo
Daghestan

Daghestani teen issues public apology after falsely reporting Moscow terror attack

Avatar
by Xandie (Alexandra) Kuenning
The police station in Botlikh, Daghestan in 2015. Photo via social media.
The police station in Botlikh, Daghestan in 2015. Photo via social media.


Georgia’s new foreign agent law means OC Media’s team could face prison for speaking truth to power.

Join the fight for free media in the Caucasus for as little as €5 and enjoy exclusive benefits from our team as a thank you.

Become a member

An unnamed 14-year-old boy has issued a public apology after making a false report to Daghestan’s 112 emergency response call centre claiming that terrorists were in a Moscow school.

According to Caucasian Knot, citing Daghestan’s Interior Ministry, the rural Botlikh police station received a message regarding the 112 call on Monday. Daghestani security forces then contacted Moscow, after which security forces went to the scene to evacuate students and teachers.

The territory around the school was also inspected using special equipment and a search dog, but no signs of an impending terrorist attack were found.

Shortly after, the security forces in Daghestan established that the caller was a 14-year-old boy who had used a classmate’s phone and called 112 as a joke, after which the boy was detained.

The following day, Daghestan’s Interior Ministry published a video in which the boy apologised for his actions, advising others not to call 112 as a joke. The video also showed the boy’s father, who called on parents to ‘control their children’.

It is unclear whether the boy or his parents will face any criminal charges.

Previously, in June 2024, a court in Daghestani capital Makhachkala found Magomed Malikov guilty of hooliganism for jokingly telling passersby that a mass shooting was being prepared, leading to the deployment of police to University Square. He was sentenced to three days in prison.

The practice of public apologies first emerged in Chechnya, but has since become widespread in the neighbouring republics and other parts of Russia.

It is often used by the authorities as an instrument of pressure on society, whereby residents of the region realise that missteps can lead to public humiliation, which contributes to self-censorship and suppression of freedom of speech.

More than 30 teenagers arrested after mass brawls in Daghestan
The fights were reportedly connected to disagreements over a wrestling match.
OC MediaNate Ostiller
Daghestan
Russia
North Caucasus
Terrorism
Avatar
Xandie (Alexandra) Kuenning
74 articles0 Followers

After years in academia, Xandie returned to Georgia to join OC Media. Her previous work with non-profits focused on Eurasian affairs, particularly queer and gender rights and green politics. She’s also a fan of foreign cinema, tea, and books (but not spilling tea on books).

Related Articles

Most Popular

News Stories

Wednesday, 21 May 2025

Daghestani teen issues public apology after falsely reporting Moscow terror attack

Armenia’s ex-president Kocharyan says Armenia must avoid the EU if it wants sovereignty

Georgian security and intelligences agencies to be merged in a move critics call ‘alarming’

Pashinyan’s wife attacks critics using verbal insults

Talysh researcher Abilov sentenced to 18 years in prison in Azerbaijan

Georgian national who was attacked by Georgian Dream MPs stripped of citizenship

Calls for accountability after violent death of 18-year-old Azerbaijani student

Show more

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefWednesday, 21 May 2025Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org