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Drones fly over Baku, with authorities claiming they were Azerbaijani

by Aytan Farhadova
An Azerbaijani Akinci drone. For illustrative purposes. Official photo.
An Azerbaijani Akinci drone. For illustrative purposes. Official photo.

Drones were spotted over various parts of Baku overnight. As speculation of their origin spread, several pro-government media outlets claimed they were Azerbaijani drones conducting routine monitoring of the country’s airspace.

The pro-government media outlet Qafqazinfo cited military expert Adalat Verdiyev as claiming the drones were Azerbaijani.

‘The drones spotted this evening in the skies over Baku belong to Azerbaijan. The flights are aimed at monitoring the capital’s airspace and ensuring security. Similar flights have been conducted before. There is no cause for concern’,  said Verdiyev.

Later, the Defence Ministry responded to a request for comment from Public TV, claiming that the drones had been used for training purposes over a period of several days.

‘There is no cause for concern’, the ministry said.

However, the ministry did not issue any warnings prior to what they claimed were the training missions, prompting scepticism on social media.

The news comes amidst heightened regional tension connected with the war in Iran, which has already spilled into Azerbaijan. Earlier in March, several drones — that Baku said came from Iran — struck the Azerbaijani exclave of Nakhchivan, wounding at least four people. Iran has repeatedly denied it launched the drones.

Since then, the temperature between Baku and Tehran appears to have cooled, with Azerbaijan announcing on 10 March it had provided humanitarian aid to Iran.

Opinion | Why Azerbaijan quietly needs Iran’s mullahs it publicly despises
Azerbaijan’s entire strategic architecture depends on Iran remaining a pariah state.
OC MediaJavid Agha
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Description of image
Azerbaijan
2026 Iran War
Aytan Farhadova
326 articles0 Followers

An experienced journalist, Aytan has worked with Azerbaijani, regional, and international media. Formerly with Meydan TV, she now lives in Georgia, where she focuses on investigative journalism, covering topics such as government accountability and domestic violence.

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