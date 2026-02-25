Former Adygea migration officer fined for issuing forged ID to Ukrainian citizen

A court in Adygea has fined the former head of the Migration Department in one of the republic’s districts for issuing a forged temporary identity card to a Ukrainian national.

The Shovgenovsky District Court handed down the sentence to the unidentified former immigration official from the Krasnogvardeisky district on Tuesday.

The Investigative Committee of Adygea stated that the defendant knowingly issued in May 2024 a forged identity card to the Ukrainian person — allegedly to shirk his duties and reduce his workload.

The document was discovered to be forged after the Ukrainian national was charged with petty hooliganism when he was brought by police officers to a station for appearing in a public place in a state of intoxication. The Ukrainian national, whose name was not disclosed in public reports, was also reportedly on the federal wanted list for robbery.

The Investigative Committee has additionally reported that the official’s actions ‘contributed to avoiding the detection and detention of a person who is on the federal wanted list’.

The court found the former migration officer guilty of abusing his position and sentenced him with a fine of ₽75,000 ($980) and also barred him from holding positions in state or municipal authorities for three years.