India’s Chief of Defence Staff visits Armenia as Yerevan and New Delhi discuss military cooperation

Armenian Defence Minister Suren Papikyan and Chief of the General Staff Edvard Asryan held separate meetings with India’s Chief of Defence Staff Anil Chauhan, who is visiting Armenia. In his meeting with Asryan, Chauhan discussed the importance of holding events in the fields of education, as well as exercises and drills.

The meetings with Armenian officials took place on Monday, the day after Chauhan arrived in Armenia.

According to the Armenian readout, Papikyan ‘highly appreciated the current level’ of Armenia–India defence cooperation. Chauhan, in turn, expressed India’s willingness ‘to continue developing cooperation in existing areas and initiate new areas of mutual interest’.

The Indian readout additionally added that the discussions with Papikyan, ‘focused on strengthening Defence Cooperation [sic] across [a] range of security issues’.

During the meetings, the three discussed ‘a number of issues related to the effective implementation of the activities’ planned for 2026.

‘Both sides emphasised the importance of holding educational and professional training, drills and exercises, as well as events for exchanging experience in various fields in Armenia and India’, the Armenian readout read.

Asryan also presented the directions of ongoing reforms in the Armenian Army, highlighting the importance of bilateral cooperation in the process.

Aside from meetings with Armenian officials, Chauhan visited two educational institutions under the Armenian Defence Ministry — the National Defence Research University and the Vazgen Sargsyan Military Academy. At the latter, he attended the opening ceremony of an information technology laboratory and a distance learning centre.

The X account of the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff noted that Chauhan’s visit ‘marks an important step in taking forward shared strategic interests and enhancing long-term defence and security collaboration’.

Yerevan has started to ‘diversify’ its relations in the security sector, including with India, following inaction by Russia and the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) in the face of Azerbaijan’s offensives on Armenian territory in 2021 and 2022.

Armenia reportedly signed a deal in 2022 valued at around $720 million for 15 Akash surface-to-air missile systems, becoming the first foreign buyer of the equipment. In November 2024, India shipped the first batteries for the systems, with a second batch planned for mid-2025.

Beyond air defence, India has also delivered Pinaka multiple-launch rocket systems to Armenia.

As part of his visit, Chauhan also went to the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan, despite New Delhi not having officially recognised the Armenian Genocide.

The visit to the memorial has not been reported by the Armenian Defence Ministry. Previously, in October 2024, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said that international recognition of the Armenian Genocide ‘is not our number one priority’.

This article was translated into Russian and republished by our partner SOVA.