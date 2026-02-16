Kadyrov’s eldest son awarded for ‘achievements in sport’

Chechen Head Ramzan Kadyrov’s eldest son and Deputy Prime Minister of Chechnya, 20-year-old Akhmat Kadyrov, has received a federal-level sports award for his ‘personal merits and achievements’.

The young Kadyrov received the Nikolai Ozerov Medal from Russia’s Sports Ministry, the North Caucasian republic’s official news agency, Chechnya Today, reported.

The award order was signed by Russian Sports Minister Mikhail Degtyaryov. According to the order, he received the award for ‘special personal merits and achievements in the field of physical culture and sport, and for the promotion of physical culture and sport’. The report does not specify what Kadyrov had achieved in order to earn the award.

Established in 2012, the Nikolai Ozerov award is usually given to professional athletes who had previously received a letter of thanks or a certificate of honour from the Sports Ministry, as well as departmental or state awards in the field of physical culture. Among its recipients was Vladimir Solovyov, a prominent propagandist who is not an athlete.

Akhmat Kadyrov currently serves as Chechnya’s Sports Minister. In January, he was appointed deputy prime minister of the republic. Later, his father Ramzan Kadyrov entrusted him with overseeing the region’s education sector. Kadyrov’s official appointments appear to violate federal and regional laws, as he has not finished his undergraduate studies, according to his official website.

In December 2025, Akhmat Kadyrov awarded his father the honorary badge For achievements in sport, which had been established by Ramzan Kadyrov himself. In return, Akhmat Kadyrov received from his father the medal ‘In memory of Akhmat-Hadzhi Kadyrov’ — the first president of the Chechen Republic and his grandfather.

In addition, last week Akhmat Kadyrov was presented with the medal ‘100 Years of Kyrgyz Sport’. The award was handed over by the Director of the State Agency for Physical Culture and Sport of Kyrgyzstan, Kazybek Moldazhiev, at the meeting with a delegation from the country. The delegation included the President of the World Alysh Belt Wrestling Federation, Adilet Bayaman Uulu, and the Chair of the Committee for Physical Culture and Sport of the city of Osh, Bekdoolot Abakirov.

According to reports, the purpose of the meeting was to strengthen relations in the field of physical culture and sport. During the visit, representatives of the Kyrgyz delegation shared their impressions of their stay in Grozny and commented on the level of development in the republic and the ‘results achieved’ by the leadership of Chechnya.

Akhmat Kadyrov stated that the Chechen and Kyrgyz peoples have been linked for many years by ‘strong fraternal relations’. According to him, the development of cooperation has been made possible, among other things, by the policies of his father and Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov.

Representatives of the Kyrgyz side also expressed interest in the participation of the Chechen Republic in sporting events held in Kyrgyzstan, including the national belt wrestling championship.

