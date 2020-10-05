Live updates: bombardment of Stepanakert continues in ninth day of war

Fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces in Nagorno-Karabakh is continuing for the ninth day.

For ease of reading, we choose not to use qualifiers such as ‘de facto’, ‘unrecognised’, or ‘partially recognised’ when discussing institutions or political positions within Abkhazia, Nagorno-Karabakh, and South Ossetia. This does not imply a position on their status.

Armenia denies attacks on Khizi, Absheron, and Mingachevir

In a statement posted to Twitter last night, Armenia’s Defence Ministry has denied Azerbaijani reports Armenian forces fired missiles at Khizi and the Absheron district calling the claims ‘another lie that explicitly proves Azerbaijan is preparing ground for provocation’.

The #Azerbaijan'i side, with no single piece of evidence, now declares that the Armed Forces of Armenia have allegedly targeted Khizi and Apsheron. This is another lie that explicitly proves Azerbaijan is preparing ground for provocation. — MoD of Armenia 🇦🇲 (@ArmeniaMODTeam) October 4, 2020



The authorities of both Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh also denied Azerbaijani reports of an attack on the city of Mingachevir.