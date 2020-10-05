fbpx
Live updates: bombardment of Stepanakert continues in ninth day of war

5 October 2020
Live

Armenia denies attacks on Khizi, Absheron, and Mingachevir

Fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces in Nagorno-Karabakh is continuing for the ninth day.

[The news as it happened: Sunday and Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday]

Read our latest stories: 

 For ease of reading, we choose not to use qualifiers such as ‘de facto’, ‘unrecognised’, or ‘partially recognised’ when discussing institutions or political positions within Abkhazia, Nagorno-Karabakh, and South Ossetia. This does not imply a position on their status.

In a statement posted to Twitter last night, Armenia’s Defence Ministry has denied Azerbaijani reports Armenian forces fired missiles at Khizi and the Absheron district calling the claims ‘another lie that explicitly proves Azerbaijan is preparing ground for provocation’. 


The authorities of both Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh also denied Azerbaijani reports of an attack on the city of Mingachevir.

By OC Media

