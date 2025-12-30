OC Media’s 10 best articles of 2025

Support independent journalism this holiday season — and help us bring you more news and commentary from the Caucasus in 2026. Become a member 25% OFF

For OC Media, 2025 began with a bang as the ongoing protests begun late in 2024 in Georgia over the ruling party’s EU U-turn continued unabated. These protests, which are still continuing, albeit in a variety of new forms, took up a large chunk of our work this year.

Elsewhere, Russia’s full-scale war in Ukraine continues to have a profound impact on the Caucasus, while on the other hand, the Armenia–Azerbaijan conflict has reached a new landmark with the initialling of a peace treaty in August.

We have put together this list of what we believe were our 10 best articles published on OC Media in 2025.

Photos: Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media. Compilation: Tamara Shvelidze/OC Media with AI processing.

By Mikheil Gvadzabia

The emergence of brand new, high-tech cameras along the traditional Georgian protest site near parliament on Rustaveli Avenue prompted this investigation into how the government was tracking Tbilisi protesters. Beyond simply increasing the number of cameras placed around the city, some of which have a 45x zoom, the government also began using facial recognition technology to fine or detain protesters after the fact, a sign of an increasing general surveillance of the Georgian population.

Nani Tsulaia and Marizi Kobakhidze distributing newspapers in Tbilisi’s Eliava market on 25 July. Photo: Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media.

By Mariam Nikuradze

As more and more protesters were arrested in Georgia, a group of their mothers began travelling across the country to share letters from their imprisoned children. OC Media’s co-founder, Mariam Nikuradze, trailed the mothers as they visited rural bazaars, protested in city metro stations, and more, capturing the journey, and the emotions, on camera.

Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia say their last goodbyes to the Dadivank Monastery. Photo: Marut Vanyan/OC Media.

By Marut Vanyan

Following the mass displacement in 2023, Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians have struggled to preserve their identity, dialect, and culture. Speaking to respondents across Armenia and beyond, Marut Vanyan, a journalist from Nagorno-Karabakh, captured the travails of a now-scattered population through heartfelt interviews and photographs.

Azerbaijani Police detain protesters in Baku in 2022. Photo: Fargana Novruzova.

By Vafa Naghiyeva

Vafa Naghiyeva’s opinion piece was published a month after Armenia and Azerbaijan initialled a peace treaty in Washington, yet in many ways, it is a timeless piece questioning what true, positive peace really entails. As Azerbaijan continues its crackdown against independent media and peace activists like OC Media contributor Bahruz Samadov, these questions still wait to be answered.

Zikr performed in the Old Mosque of Duisi. Photo: Tamuna Chkareuli/OC Media.

By Tamuna Chkareuli.

With her signature photographic work, Tamuna Chkareuli captured the sacred Sufi ritual in Georgia’s Pankisi Valley, a tradition led by elderly women that may soon fall silent with no one left to follow. Through interviews with those still practicing the ritual, as well as some of Pankisi’s youth, Chkareuli explores the history of Sufism in the valley and what the future could hold.

Azerbaijani activist Gulnara Mehdiyeva surrounded by police as they break up a 2020 demonstration. Photo: Vugar Mirzabey.

By Ismi Aghayev

Despite the risks, a new generation of Azerbaijani activists are continuing to raise their voices, from advocating for peace to protecting women’s rights. Former OC Media staff writer Ismi Aghayev collects their stories, discussing the new ways activists both in Azerbaijan and in exile abroad are fighting against repression.

Soviet critic Nazi Shamanauri and Georgian Dream critic Nino Datashvili. / Photo collage: OC Media

By Nino Apakidze and Nino Tsverava

Georgian journalists Nino Apakidze and Nino Tsverava investigate how the ruling Georgian Dream party is returning to the Soviet Union’s toxic legacy of conflating dissent with mental ‘instability’. In particular, the article focuses on how this legacy is seen in the current government response towards protesters, including in the recent case of formerly detained protester Nino Datashvili.

Illustrative image of a journalist in prison.

By Gulnara Mehdiyeva

In this opinion piece, activist Gulnara Mehdiyeva explores how the media crackdown has transformed journalism in Azerbaijan, examining through a feminist lens the emergence of prison journalism. Published the same year Reporters without Borders (RSF) named Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev a ‘press freedom predator’, the piece continues to be timely.

Chechen head Ramzan Kadyrov with his family. Photo: Ramzan Kadyrov/Telegram.

By Elizaveta Chukharova

Complete with an interactive family tree, this piece by Elizaveta Chukharova fully lays out the many twisting branches of the Kadyrov family and the positions of power they hold across Chechen society. As rumours continue to swirl regarding Chechen Head Ramzan Kadyrov’s health, this who’s who also provides some insight into who amongst the family (or outside of it) could replace him.

Collage by Tamar Shvelidze/OC Media.

By Mikheil Gvadzabia

This investigation by Mikheil Gvadzabia marks the first time many of the former employees of Imedi who spoke to us for the piece did so publicly. It details the pressure to create propagandic content at Georgia’s foremost pro-government TV channel. It provides a solid parable of how pro-government slant can become something more sinister, with the channel now unquestionably repeating Georgian Dream conspiracy theories and attacking government critics both inside and outside Georgia.