Media logo
Armenia

Pashinyan meets with Iranian President Pezeshkian in Yerevan

Avatar
by Nate Ostiller
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan (right) and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian (left) in Yerevan in August 2025. Official photo.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan (right) and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian (left) in Yerevan in August 2025. Official photo.

The Caucasus is changing — so are we.

The future of journalism in the region is grim. Independent voices are under threat — and we’re responding by building a newsroom powered by our readers.

Join our community and help push back against the hardliners.

Become a member

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian have met in Yerevan, where the two signed a number of documents and held a joint press conference.

Iran is one of Armenia’s closest allies, but events in recent months have exposed some areas of tension. In particular, Iran has expressed some concern about the US-managed ‘Trump Route’ that was agreed upon earlier in August, which seeks to connect Azerbaijan to its exclave of Nakhchivan through Armenian territory.

Iranian officials initially spoke negatively about the plan, announced by Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and US President Donald Trump in Washington, but the criticism appears to have since softened.

During Tuesday’s press conference, Pashinyan said that any ‘connection routes passing through Armenia will be exclusively under Armenian jurisdiction, Armenia will ensure the security, and not any other country’. Similar statements were made by other Armenian officials following the Washington meeting.

Tracking the rise of authoritarianism in GeorgiaTracking the rise of authoritarianism in Georgia

Tracking the rise of authoritarianism in Georgia

The prospect of US presence on or near the Armenian–Iranian border, even if non-military, has been considered a red line by Tehran.

According to official readouts of the meeting from the state-run media outlet Armenpress, Pezeshkian appeared not to directly comment on the controversies related to the Trump Route.

‘We have always emphasised Armenia’s territorial integrity and we will never accept the violation of that integrity. Fortunately, our relations are developing in all areas and I hope that during these discussions and meetings we will be able to further develop these ties’, Pezeshkian said.

The two also agreed to elevate the status of the Armenian–Iranian relationship to the level of ‘strategic partnership’, although it was not immediately clear what the change entailed.

Pashinyan added that the two countries had agreed to build a new bridge over the River Araks at the border.

Several cooperation agreements were signed by Pashinyan and Pezeshkian, as well as a ‘memorandum on political consultations in 2025–2027’ between Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi.

‘The countries also signed memorandums of cooperation in the fields of tourism, vocational education and training, urban development and construction, pharmaceuticals, culture, and cinema’, Armenpress wrote.

During the press conference, Pashinyan accepted Pezeshkian’s invitation to visit Iran, but did not specify when the visit would take place.

What’s the significance of the Trump–Aliyev–Pashinyan meeting?
OC Media invited analysts and contributors to share their thoughts on the Armenia–Azerbaijan meeting in Washington.
OC MediaOC Media
Armenia
Iran
Armenia–Iran Relations
Nikol Pashinyan
Masoud Pezeshkian
Trump Route
Avatar
Nate Ostiller
160 articles0 Followers

Nate joined OC Media as an editor after a year at The Kyiv Independent, where he covered Ukraine, Russia, and the South Caucasus. He has a background in grant writing and reporting on post-Soviet geopolitics, with a focus on conflict-sensitive journalism and human rights.

Related Articles

Most Popular

News Stories

Prosecutor General demands former Makhachkala mayor and his relatives return over $26 million in assets

Pashinyan meets with Iranian President Pezeshkian in Yerevan

Pashinyan says right of refugees to return ‘a dangerous factor’ for peace

Zelenskyi says Russia ‘deliberately’ struck Azerbaijan’s SOCAR facility in Ukraine

Daghestani general seriously wounded in war in Ukraine

Three tourists detained in Baku for mocking Alley of Martyrs

Pashinyan’s motorcade leader sentenced to 1.5 years in prison after 2022 fatal accident

Lelo and For Georgia announce Irakli Kupradze as candidate for Tbilisi mayor

Show more
Our Newsletters
Avatar

OC Media breaks down the Aliyev–Pashinyan–Trump meeting in Washington

OC Media

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefTuesday, 19 August 2025Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org