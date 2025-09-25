Pashinyan visits Moscow for World Atomic Week

We are building a newsroom powered by our readers From the repression of queer people and women in North Caucasus to attacks on basic democratic freedoms in the region, we provide fact-based, independent reporting in English. Help us hit 500 members by the end of October Become a member

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has arrived in Moscow to take part in Russia’s World Atomic Week forum.

Pashinyan landed in Moscow on Thursday afternoon, according to the state-run media outlet Armenpress.

His participation in the World Atomic Week, a forum dedicated to Russia’s nuclear industry, was announced by the Kremlin on Wednesday.

The forum will also be attended by Belarusian President Aliaksandr Lukashenka, alongside the leaders of Myanmar and Ethiopia and representatives from Iran, Uzbekistan, Egypt, and Niger, in addition to the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi.

Pashinyan’s office has not published an agenda for his trip or the meetings he is expected to take part in.

This is Pashinyan’s first official visit to Russia since a trip to the Altai Republic in July, where he took part in the International Environmental Conference and met with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

It is also his first trip since the 8 August Washington summit, which saw him, US President Donald Trump, and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev initial the Armenia–Azerbaijan peace treaty and agree to the establishment of the Trump Route — a road that would connect Azerbaijan to its exclave of Nakhchivan through Armenian territory.