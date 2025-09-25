Media logo
Armenia–Russia Relations

Pashinyan visits Moscow for World Atomic Week

Avatar
by Yousef Bardouka
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan arriving in Moscow on 25 September. Official photo.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan arriving in Moscow on 25 September. Official photo.

We are building a newsroom powered by our readers

From the repression of queer people and women in North Caucasus to attacks on basic democratic freedoms in the region, we provide fact-based, independent reporting in English.

Help us hit 500 members by the end of October

Become a member

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has arrived in Moscow to take part in Russia’s World Atomic Week forum.

Pashinyan landed in Moscow on Thursday afternoon, according to the state-run media outlet Armenpress.

His participation in the World Atomic Week, a forum dedicated to Russia’s nuclear industry, was announced by the Kremlin on Wednesday.

The forum will also be attended by Belarusian President Aliaksandr Lukashenka, alongside the leaders of Myanmar and Ethiopia and representatives from Iran, Uzbekistan, Egypt, and Niger, in addition to the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi.

Pashinyan’s office has not published an agenda for his trip or the meetings he is expected to take part in.

This is Pashinyan’s first official visit to Russia since a trip to the Altai Republic in July, where he took part in the International Environmental Conference and met with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

It is also his first trip since the 8 August Washington summit, which saw him, US President Donald Trump, and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev initial the Armenia–Azerbaijan peace treaty and agree to the establishment of the Trump Route — a road that would connect Azerbaijan to its exclave of Nakhchivan through Armenian territory.

Conflict renews between Pashinyan and Armenian ex-presidents
Responding to similar allegations, Nikol Pashinyan has accused the former leaders of dragging Armenia into war.
OC MediaArshaluys Barseghyan
Armenia–Russia Relations
Nikol Pashinyan
Armenia
Russia
Avatar
Yousef Bardouka
127 articles0 Followers

A Circassian from the diaspora, Yousef joined OC Media out of a passion for the Caucasus and a fascination with functional public transport. With previous journalism experience in Jordan, he divides his time between keeping up with regional news, podcast production, and exploration of specialty coffee.

Related Articles

Most Popular

News Stories

Russian authorities open criminal case against Circassian journalist Larisa Tuptsokova

Review | Haide — When symbolism overshadows substance in Georgian theatre

Pashinyan visits Moscow for World Atomic Week

Yerevan Court finds Armenian Archbishop Ajapahyan guilty of publicly calling for a coup

Georgia summons German Ambassador over ‘radicalisation’ concerns

Thursday, 25 September 2025

Azerbaijan’s toxic pro-government media cannot coexist with real peace

Aliyev and family visit the US for UN General Assembly

Show more
Our Newsletters
Avatar

Azerbaijan’s toxic pro-government media cannot coexist with real peace

Nate Ostiller

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefThursday, 25 September 2025Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org