Putin backs Kadyrov’s nomination for a new term

Russian President Vladimir Putin met the Chechen Head Ramzan Kadyrov in the Kremlin late on Wednesday evening and publicly backed his nomination for a new term. According to the transcript published by the Kremlin, Putin expressed hope that Kadyrov would receive the support of residents of the republic in the forthcoming election for regional head, expected to be held in September 2026.

‘I hope that the residents of the republic will support you. Much has been done under your leadership, and the republic has changed dramatically in recent years’, Putin said during the meeting.

In response, Kadyrov said that if the president ‘gives approval’, and if the population supports his candidacy, he would continue to serve ‘as a foot soldier’ and ‘would not let him down even once’.

The following day, Kadyrov wrote on his Telegram channel that he intended to continue the ‘course towards the development and prosperity of the region’. Public backing from the Kremlin effectively removed the remaining uncertainty over whether he would take part in the election, as Kadyrov had previously said on several occasions that he would run only if Putin approved his bid.

During the meeting with the Russian president, the Chechen leader reported on the situation in the region, the response to recent flooding, preparations for elections for the head of the republic, MP to the Russian and Chechen parliaments, and also said that new groups of ‘volunteers’ had been sent to the full-scale war against Ukraine. Russian authorities have previously made similar statements about the formation of such units in Chechnya. Kadyrov said that ‘more than 70,000 fighters have been trained and sent’, with more than 12,000 of them having received state awards.

During the meeting, Kadyrov also reported on the socio-economic situation in the region, saying that in 2024 Chechnya ranked first in Russia in terms of growth of gross regional product — 122.6%, compared with the national average of 104.5%. Growth in the republic’s own budget revenues amounted to 122%, while unemployment fell to 3.1%.

Kadyrov has led Chechnya since 2007 and remains one of Russia’s longest-serving regional leaders. In April 2021, he topped the ranking of longest serving governors after the resignation of Sergei Morozov, Head of the Ulyanovsk region. Later that year, in September, Kadyrov was elected for a new five-year term virtually uncontested with 99.7% of the vote. The vote, however, was marred by irregularities, with one critic calling what took place in the North Caucasus a ‘forced vote’.

In recent years, rumours have regularly circulated about Kadyrov's possible resignation and health problems. According to unconfirmed reports, he was diagnosed with pancreatic necrosis in 2019. In spring 2025, he unexpectedly said that he had asked to be relieved of his post, but later stated that the Russian president had not accepted his request.

In February 2026, Kadyrov said he would put forward his candidacy in the next election if Putin supported it. Russian independent outlet Novaya Gazeta Europe wrote in March, citing sources, that a new term for Kadyrov had been approved within the presidential administration as early as autumn, although Putin had not yet made a final decision.

A number of independent outlets, including Novaya Gazeta Europe, have published reports citing sources who said that scenarios for a transfer of power in Chechnya were being discussed among federal officials. Those reports suggested that Kadyrov’s health may have accelerated discussions about a successor.

Against that backdrop, observers noted the increasingly visible role of Kadyrov’s children in the republic’s system of governance. His third son, Adam Kadyrov, had previously been appointed to positions linked to the security bloc and his father’s protection service. However, after a road accident involving his motorcade, Adam was no longer seen as the leading candidate, while the elder son, Akhmat Kadyrov, moved to the forefront, Novaya Gazeta Europe wrote, citing a source in the Federal Security Service (FSB). Akhmat Kadyrov has received promotions in recent months.