Georgia

Reported bomb threat triggers evacuation at Tbilisi City Court

by Mikheil Gvadzabia
Evacuation at Tbilisi City Court. Screengrabs via social media.&nbsp;
An evacuation was announced at Tbilisi City Court on Wednesday afternoon after a reported bomb threat in the building.

‘All court hearings have been postponed and suspended. They say there’s a bomb in the building. People are also being escorted out of the court yard’, wrote Giorgi Kvizhhinadze, a TV Formula journalist at the scene, on Facebook.

IPN reported that after the evacuation was declared, representatives of the State Security Service’s (SSG) counterterrorism department were believed to have arrived at the scene.

OC Media tried to verify the details with the SSG press office, which had not responded by the time of publication.

In the recent past, there have been multiple cases in Georgia where public buildings were evacuated due to bomb threats, which were usually unconfirmed.

In May, the US Embassy in Georgia announced it had learned of bomb threats directed at three Tbilisi malls. In response, SSG said they were a false alarm and urged foreign diplomats to ‘exercise greater responsibility’ in such situations.

Georgia’s Security Service criticises US Embassy for alerting about bomb threats in Tbilisi
The alert concerned three shopping centres in Tbilisi.
Georgia
Tbilisi
Mikheil Gvadzabia
Mikheil joined OC Media after a long career as a journalist at Netgazeti, focusing on politics, human rights and the wider region. He has an academic background in Arabic Studies and maintains a strong interest in Arabic language, Egyptian cinema, and the 2011 Arab Spring uprisings.

For Georgia’s courts, dissent is more dangerous than violence

Mikheil Gvadzabia

The
Wednesday, 24 September 2025

