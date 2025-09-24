Reported bomb threat triggers evacuation at Tbilisi City Court

We are building a newsroom powered by our readers From the repression of queer people and women in North Caucasus to attacks on basic democratic freedoms in the region, we provide fact-based, independent reporting in English. Help us hit 500 members by the end of October Become a member

An evacuation was announced at Tbilisi City Court on Wednesday afternoon after a reported bomb threat in the building.

‘All court hearings have been postponed and suspended. They say there’s a bomb in the building. People are also being escorted out of the court yard’, wrote Giorgi Kvizhhinadze, a TV Formula journalist at the scene, on Facebook.

IPN reported that after the evacuation was declared, representatives of the State Security Service’s (SSG) counterterrorism department were believed to have arrived at the scene.

OC Media tried to verify the details with the SSG press office, which had not responded by the time of publication.

In the recent past, there have been multiple cases in Georgia where public buildings were evacuated due to bomb threats, which were usually unconfirmed.

In May, the US Embassy in Georgia announced it had learned of bomb threats directed at three Tbilisi malls. In response, SSG said they were a false alarm and urged foreign diplomats to ‘exercise greater responsibility’ in such situations.