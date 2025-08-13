Media logo
Armenia

Russia bars entry of Armenian cargo at Georgian border

by Arshaluys Barseghyan
A border guard at the Upper Lars border crossing. Photo: TASS.
RFE/RL has reported that there are over 40 Armenian lorries, carrying fresh fruits, vegetables, and flowers, that have been prevented from entering Russia at Georgia’s Upper Lars border checkpoint ‘for several days’.

A lorry driver who was carrying 22 tons of plums to Russia, who spoke to RFE/RL on the condition of anonymity, said that his lorry had been parked at the neutral zone of the Russian–Georgian border for three days as of Tuesday.

The driver also said that the Russian customs officers did not provide them with any explicit explanation on why their entry was being denied. The driver added that ‘two weeks ago’, Russian police were issuing widespread fines for ‘incorrect parking’ to Armenian lorry drivers crossing the Russian border while they were in queue. However, it remains unclear whether drivers were entering or leaving Russia.

When the drivers argued that they were just waiting in line and hadn’t broken any rules, the officer reportedly explained that they had been instructed from higher circles in Russia to fine the Armenian drivers.

The interlocutor claimed that many of the drivers paid the fine on time, but were still prevented from entering Russia — even showing the receipt of the payment of the fine did not change the situation.

‘Not receiving any explanation for the ban, the truck driver concluded that the reason was political’, RFE/RL reported.

The driver added that the Russian side regularly creates difficulties for Armenian lorry drivers.

‘They say “We have an order from above, our bosses have given an order to come here and fine all of you”. Why should they just come here and fine us?’ said the driver.

Tracking the rise of authoritarianism in Georgia

Drivers have also complained that there is no representative of the Armenian government on site to assist them, as the seat of the customs attaché at the Armenian Embassy in Russia remains vacant.

In comment to RFE/RL, the Armenian Economy Ministry noted that the issue was not within its domain, adding that they would try to understand the issue and its causes.

Armenian lorries have for years faced difficulties crossing into Russia amidst spikes of tensions between Yerevan and Moscow. Most recently, Georgia had for over a month reportedly blocked the access of Armenian lorries packed with brandy in transit to Russia, but the authorities in Armenia say the issue has been resolved.

Arshaluys Barseghyan
In Georgia, a police officer’s cheek ranks above all

Mikheil Gvadzabia

