Media logo
Armenia–Russia Relations

Russia claims Armenia will make preferential purchases of Ukrainian wheat

by OC Media
Armenian and Russian flags. Photo from Wikipedia.
Armenian and Russian flags. Photo from Wikipedia.

Don’t just read the news, help create it.

For just $5 a month, you can fund reporting that gives you in-depth insight into the Caucasus.

JOIN TODAY

Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) does not disseminate ‘unfounded claims’, Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov has said, defending the agency’s credibility after Yerevan denied a report alleging Armenia plans to purchase grain from Ukraine for political reasons.

The SVR had alleged in a report entitled ‘Yerevan’s kiss’, released on 11 November, that the Armenian government was seeking to distance itself from Russia and assist Ukraine by buying more expensive Ukrainian grain instead of Russian wheat. According to the SVR, Armenia intended to finance the purchase using funds from the EU.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan firmly rejected the report, calling the claim ‘absolutely absurd’ during a press briefing in parliament on 12 November.

‘That cannot happen’, Pashinyan said, denying both the alleged grain purchase and broader accusations of geopolitical manoeuvring against Russia.

Pashinyan also dismissed suggestions that Armenia’s foreign intelligence agency was being influenced by the US or the UK.

‘Great Britain and the US have no connection to it. It was created by decisions of the government of Armenia’, he stated. ‘At the same time, our foreign intelligence service, like any foreign intelligence service, cooperates with foreign partners, including from Russia, the US, and Great Britain’.

Pashinyan further denied media speculation that his administration had orchestrated an interview with Time magazine journalist Simon Schuster in response to an earlier interview by opposition figure Narek Karapetyan with American commentator Tucker Carlson.

Tucker Carlson amplifies claims of Pashinyan’s ‘war on Christianity’
Carlson attempted to frame the conflict between Pashinyan and the church as part of a ‘global war on Christianity’.
OC MediaOC Media

‘There is no such instruction, just as there is no campaign against the Church’, he said.

Russia remains Armenia’s largest grain supplier. According to official trade data, over 90% of Armenia’s wheat imports come from Russia.

Peskov declined to comment on whether the intelligence shared by the SVR had been verified by other branches of government, but defended the service’s professionalism.

‘SVR reports are never baseless’, Peskov stated during a briefing on 12 November.

Tensions between Yerevan and Moscow have been high in the past two years, following Azerbaijan’s takeover of Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia’s criticism of Russia’s role in regional peacekeeping efforts, as well Armenia’s turn to the West in search for new partners.

First cargo transit set to reach Armenia via Azerbaijan
The first trains are expected to cross into Armenia ‘in the coming days’.
OC MediaOC Media
Armenia–Russia Relations
Russia
Russian Invasion of Ukraine
Ukraine
Agriculture
Economy
OC Media
3548 articles0 Followers

Open Caucasus Media brings you news, commentary, multimedia, and podcasts from the North and South Caucasus.

Related Articles

Most Popular

News Stories

Aliyev chides local authorities, warning of the consequences of corruption

Russian singer Aleksandr Marshal publicly apologises for remarks about Ossetian–Ingush conflict

After 344 days, Georgian police succeed at shutting down road-blocking as a form of protest

Armenian opposition podcast hosts detained after criminal complaint by parliamentary speaker

College director detained in Daghestan on suspicion of attempting to bribe FSB officer

Local Azerbaijani opposition leader believed to be arrested after ‘disappearance’

Delegation of US Mormons meet with Aliyev as first church opens in Baku

Russia claims Armenia will make preferential purchases of Ukrainian wheat

Show more
Our Newsletters

Tucker Carlson brings the ‘war on Christianity’ to the Caucasus

Nate Ostiller

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefThursday, 13 November 2025Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org