Azerbaijan

Syrian and Israeli ministers reportedly hold new meeting in Baku

by Yousef Bardouka
The Baku skyline. For illustrative purposes. Photo: Area.az.
Syria and Israel reportedly held a meeting in Baku to discuss the situation in Syria. This was the latest meeting to have reportedly taken place between the two countries in Baku since the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime in December 2024.

The meeting reportedly took place on Thursday, according to numerous Arabic and Israeli media sources who cited AFP.

A diplomatic source had told the French news agency that the meeting was set to take place between Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani and Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, following a similar meeting between the two in Paris earlier in July.

According to AFP, the meeting took place following al-Shaibani’s visit to Moscow on Wednesday.

The diplomatic source told AFP that the meeting would focus on the ‘security situation, particularly in southern Syria’ — where Bedouin and Druze militants had been clashing.

In mid-July, Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa met with President Ilham Aliyev in Baku, where they appeared to have focused on energy cooperation.

Unconfirmed reports have suggested that al-Sharaa had also met with an Israeli delegation on the sidelines of the visit.

Azerbaijan, a close ally of Israel, has reportedly hosted talks between al-Sharaa’s government and Israel in May.

OC MediaYousef Bardouka
Azerbaijan
Syria
Israel
Russia
Yousef Bardouka
A Circassian from the diaspora, Yousef joined OC Media out of a passion for the Caucasus and a fascination with functional public transport. With previous journalism experience in Jordan, he divides his time between keeping up with regional news, podcast production, and exploration of specialty coffee.

