Media logo
Georgia

Tbilisi City Hall vows to ‘rehabilitate’ protest stronghold Rustaveli Avenue in 2026

Avatar
by Mikheil Gvadzabia
Family members and supporters of the imprisoned protesters stand on Rustaveli Avenue on 24 June. Photo: Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media.
Family members and supporters of the imprisoned protesters stand on Rustaveli Avenue on 24 June. Photo: Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media.

We are building a newsroom powered by our readers

From the repression of queer people and women in North Caucasus to attacks on basic democratic freedoms in the region, we provide fact-based, independent reporting in English.

Help us hit 500 members by the end of October

Become a member

Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze has announced intentions to rehabilitate the central Rustaveli Avenue after the upcoming New Year’s celebrations. The avenue has been the centre of daily anti-government protests, which have continued for over 300 days.

On Thursday, Kaladze told the Georgian Public Broadcaster (GPB) that Rustaveli Avenue is ‘in very poor condition’, citing serious issues with underground utilities that ‘will take some time to fix’.

‘However, we will do everything to complete it as quickly as possible’, he emphasised.

‘The city’s central avenue shouldn’t look like this, especially in a city like Tbilisi. I promise Tbilisi residents that it will become one of the city’s best avenues with a new design, innovations, and fully renovated’, Kaladze said.

Kaladze first announced plans to rehabilitate Rustaveli Avenue at the end of 2023, claiming construction would begin the following year and last over two years total. No work ever began, however.

In February 2025, Kaladze again brought up the issue, stating that work would start in May with the aim to complete the project by the end of summer. By March, however, he noted that the process had been postponed to 2026, citing the need for more time to organise utilities and carry out large-scale works, including a damaged underground water collector.

Rustaveli Avenue — specifically the area in front of parliament — has become one of the main locations for citizens protesting government decisions.

It is here that daily anti-government protests have been taking place since 28 November, the day the ruling Georgian Dream party announced the suspension of the country’s EU membership bid.

Kobakhidze threatens Georgian protesters with ‘zero sympathy’
The remarks came days after an attempt to storm the Presidential Palace.
OC MediaYousef Bardouka
Georgia
Tbilisi
Kakha Kaladze
Avatar
Mikheil Gvadzabia
282 articles0 Followers

Mikheil joined OC Media after a long career as a journalist at Netgazeti, focusing on politics, human rights and the wider region. He has an academic background in Arabic Studies and maintains a strong interest in Arabic language, Egyptian cinema, and the 2011 Arab Spring uprisings.

Related Articles

Most Popular

News Stories

Tbilisi City Hall vows to ‘rehabilitate’ protest stronghold Rustaveli Avenue in 2026

Georgian comms regulator moves to block funding from TV Formula

Friday, 10 October 2025

Outrage as 71-year-old Georgian paediatrician among latest detainees following 4 October protests

Two natives of Ingushetia to stand trial over killing of Russian General Kirillov

Georgian poet Zviad Ratiani sentenced to two years for ‘slapping a police officer’

Putin admits fault for deadly plane crash to Aliyev in awkward press conference

Polish border guards hospitalised after brutal assault in Tbilisi

Show more
Our Newsletters
Avatar

Georgia’s 4 October is over — but is it really?

Mikheil Gvadzabia

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefFriday, 10 October 2025Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org