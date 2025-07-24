Media logo
Abkhazia

‘Ukrainian drones’ enter Abkhazian airspace in apparent first

Avatar
by Nate Ostiller
A Ukrainian soldier operating a drone. For illustrative purposes. Photo: Ukrainska Pravda.
A Ukrainian soldier operating a drone. For illustrative purposes. Photo: Ukrainska Pravda.

Join the voices Aliyev wants to silence.

For over eight years, OC Media has worked with fearless journalists from Azerbaijan — some of whom now face decades behind bars — to bring you the stories the regime is  afraid will get out.

Help us fuel Aliyev’s fears — become an OC Media member today

Become a member

Ukrainian drones allegedly entered Abkhazian airspace on Wednesday night en route towards striking targets in the nearby Russian cities of Sochi and Adler, a number of local media outlets claimed. The news was later corroborated by Abkhazian President Badra Gunba.

If confirmed to be Ukrainian, it would be the first time since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine that the war has directly reached Abkhazia. In October 2023, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi made waves by suggesting that if Russia were to move military ships to a proposed naval base in Abkhazia, Ukraine would still strike there.

Telegram accounts from Abkhazia shared a video that purported to be from the town of Tsandrypsh (Gantiadi), near the Russian border.

In the video, an unnamed narrator says, ‘Drones over Tsandrypsh [...] air defence is working. Imagine, here it is buzzing [...] There it is, look! Right above us!’, as the video footage clearly shows tracer shots being fired into the sky.

Later, Gunba said that Abkhazia’s territorial airspace had been violated by drones, but did not mention Ukraine.

Gunba added that he had summoned a security council meeting to discuss the incident and how to prevent it in the future.

OC Media has reached out to Georgia’s Defence Ministry for comment on the alleged incursion of Ukrainian drones, but has not received a comment.

While not specifically mentioning Abkhazia, Venyamin Kondratiev, the governor of Russia’s Krasnodar Krai, confirmed that drones had struck Adler, located directly on the border, killing two people and injuring at least 11 more.

Other Russian officials said drones had struck an oil depot in the area.

For ease of reading, we choose not to use qualifiers such as ‘de facto’, ‘unrecognised’, or ‘partially recognised’ when discussing institutions or political positions within Abkhazia, Nagorno-Karabakh, and South Ossetia. This does not imply a position on their status.

Gunba says Moscow plans to build ‘technical support base’ for Russian Black Sea Fleet in Abkhazia
At the same time, Abkhazian President Badra Gunba said Russia is not planning on building a ‘naval base’ on the site.
OC MediaNate Ostiller

Abkhazia
Russian Invasion of Ukraine
Russia
Ukraine
Georgia
Avatar
Nate Ostiller
137 articles0 Followers

Nate joined OC Media as an editor after a year at The Kyiv Independent, where he covered Ukraine, Russia, and the South Caucasus. He has a background in grant writing and reporting on post-Soviet geopolitics, with a focus on conflict-sensitive journalism and human rights.

Related Articles

Most Popular

News Stories

Georgian Dream claims US Congressperson Wilson on opposition payroll

Internet disruptions reported in North Ossetia amid drone threat alert

Thursday, 24 July 2025

Armenia dismisses Spanish article announcing ‘Trump Corridor’ between Azerbaijan and exclave

‘Ukrainian drones’ enter Abkhazian airspace in apparent first

Lawyer: Vardanyan blamed for alleged crimes that occurred when he wasn’t in Nagorno-Karabakh

Georgian Dream probes 2019 crackdown it led, targets ex-ally Gakharia

‘It’s not beer that kills people — it’s water’

Show more

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefThursday, 24 July 2025Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org