Media logo
Abkhazia

Abkhazian delegation arrives in Syria for international fair

Avatar
by Nate Ostiller
Abkhazian Culture Minister Daur Kove (left) and Foreign Minister Oleg Bartsits (center) arriving in Damascus. Official photo.
Abkhazian Culture Minister Daur Kove (left) and Foreign Minister Oleg Bartsits (center) arriving in Damascus. Official photo.

The Caucasus is changing — so are we.

The future of journalism in the region is grim. Independent voices are under threat — and we’re responding by building a newsroom powered by our readers.

Join our community and help push back against the hardliners.

Become a member

A delegation of Abkhazian officials have arrived in Syria to participate in the 62nd Damascus International Fair. The group included Foreign Minister Oleg Bartsits, Economy Minister Teimuraz Mikvabia, and Culture Minister Daur Kove. Abkhazia reportedly was invited to participate in the fair by the Syrian government and President Ahmad al-Sharaa.

During the trip, the delegation also visited Abkhazia’s embassy in Syria, the Abkhazian news agency Apsnypress reported on Tuesday.

There were scant mentions of the visit in Syrian media, although there was a single reference to Abkhazia’s participation in the fair in the state-run Syrian Arab News Agency.

Under former President Bashar al-Assad, a key ally of Moscow, Syria was one of the handful of countries to have recognised Abkhazia and South Ossetia’s independence.

Since a–Assad’s downfall in December 2024, there has been widespread speculation that Syria would withdraw its recognition as the new government seeks to redefine its relations with Moscow.

However, as of August 2025, there have been no such moves, and al-Sharaa’s reported invitation of the Abkhazian delegation provides further hints that the status quo may remain in place.

In June, Bartsits met with his Syrian counterpart Assad al-Shaibani in Damascus, where they discussed developing trade via the sea.

For ease of reading, we choose not to use qualifiers such as ‘de facto’, ‘unrecognised’, or ‘partially recognised’ when discussing institutions or political positions within Abkhazia, Nagorno-Karabakh, and South Ossetia. This does not imply a position on their status.

UN General Assembly passes resolution on right of return for Georgian IDPs with record support
Unlike previous years, Syria opted to abstain, rather than vote against the resolution.
OC MediaNate Ostiller
Abkhazia
Georgia
Syria
Abkhazia–Syria relations
Avatar
Nate Ostiller
171 articles0 Followers

Nate joined OC Media as an editor after a year at The Kyiv Independent, where he covered Ukraine, Russia, and the South Caucasus. He has a background in grant writing and reporting on post-Soviet geopolitics, with a focus on conflict-sensitive journalism and human rights.

Related Articles

Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze. Official photo.
Georgia

Kobakhidze accuses Saakashvili and ‘deep state’ of provoking August 2008 War

Avatar
by Mikheil Gvadzabia

On the 17th anniversary of the August 2008 War, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze again claimed that the war was provoked by then-President Mikheil Saakashvili — this time saying the ‘deep state’ had ordered him to do so. Kobakhidze has refused to clarify who or what the ‘deep state’ is, having been using the term regularly to refer to shadowy forces allegedly trying to destabilise Georgia. ‘Ask Trump who the deep state is’, he told journalists while smirking on Thursday, referring to

Most Popular

News Stories

Azerbaijan’s peace pledge to fight hate speech faces skepticism from activists and legal scholars

Abkhazian delegation arrives in Syria for international fair

Netanyahu falsely claims Israel recognised Armenian Genocide, says he recognises it

Four senior Chechen security officials and politicians awarded the title of ‘Hero of the DPR’

Belarus supplied Azerbaijan with air defence used in Second Nagorno-Karabakh War, OCCRP reports

Georgia notes record increase of foreigners in latest statistics report

Georgian authorities freeze accounts of seven NGOs

Imprisoned journalists Mzia Amaghlobeli and Ulvi Hasanli shortlisted for Václav Havel Prize

Show more
Our Newsletters
Avatar

The two-faced Khamzat Chimaev

Elizaveta Chukharova

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefWednesday, 27 August 2025Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org