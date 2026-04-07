Media logo
Armenia

Armenian Defence Committee chair says son avoided military service because he is ‘high-class’

by Arshaluys Barseghyan
<strong>Andranik Kocharyan. Photo via Wikimedia Commons.</strong>
<strong>Andranik Kocharyan. Photo via Wikimedia Commons.</strong>

The chair of the Armenian Parliament’s Defence and Security Committee, Andranik Kocharyan, has come under fire for saying that his son did not complete his mandatory military service because he is a ‘very high-class guy’.

Kocharyan, who is a member of the ruling Civil Contract party, said during a press briefing on Monday that ‘If you had knowledge at his level, you wouldn’t serve either’.

According to media reports, his son, Levon Kocharyan, defended his PhD dissertation in 2020, avoiding military service. He reportedly currently works for an insurance company in Armenia.

Kocharyan’s remarks sparked criticism from activists in Armenia, who called on him to apologise for making a discriminatory statement which could imply that those serving in the army are ‘low-class.’

Following his remarks, some critics have suggested that Kocharyan ‘do not fit’ his role as chair of the committee.

Health Minister and Civil Contract member Anahit Avanesyan, whose two sons are currently serving in the military, has also criticised Kocharyan, stating that ‘worthy and bright men serve in the Armenian Army, who choose to fulfill their duty to the homeland also before completing their studies’.

Avanesyan also called herself a ‘proud mom of two soldiers’.

Opposition MP Tigran Abrahamyan, a member of the Defence Committee, wrote on Facebook that Kocharyan was ‘the face and indicator of the ruling regime, revealing the authorities’ real attitude toward the army and soldiers’.

Speaking to RFE/RL, activist Janna Alexanyan noted that with such a statement, Kocharyan ‘just wants to emphasise [his] privileged and special status’.

‘What does an ordinary citizen think when they hear this, or those living in socially vulnerable conditions, whose sons are necessarily serving?’ Alexanyan said, adding that Kocharyan’s son ‘cannot be higher than any other soldier.’

After facing criticism for his remarks, Kocharyan issued an apology on Tuesday morning.

He claimed that he had ‘intended to emphasise how much education and engagement in scientific activity are valued under the legislation of Armenia, and that individuals who are willing to serve the state with their scientific potential are given such an opportunity’.

Kocharyan further added that his other son ‘served in the Armed Forces of Armenia and participated’ in the Second Nagorno-Karabakh War in 2020.

Kocharyan has previously faced criticism after insulting a journalist in 2025, an incident for which he has refused to apologise. He has also been accused of promoting genocide denial.

After insulting journalists, Armenia’s ruling party refuses to apologise
In Armenia’s highly polarised media landscape, which features only a handful of independent media outlets, it is challenging to convey to the public what real journalism is and should be. Indeed, there are frequent cases whereby journalists exceed the professional standards, making their work more akin to activism, or turning their writing into tools in the hands of their owners, funders, or other affiliated figures to publish propaganda or leak materials. However, journalists are not alone in
OC MediaArshaluys Barseghyan
Armenia
Civil Contract
Conscription
Arshaluys Barseghyan
592 articles0 Followers

A journalist since 2016, Arshaluys specialises in fact-checking and open-source investigations, with a focus on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, politics, and social and gender issues. She is also a strong advocate for media literacy and closely follows Armenia’s media landscape.

Related Articles

Most Popular

News Stories

Armenian Defence Committee chair says son avoided military service because he is ‘high-class’

Georgia’s opposition attempts a political reset with new alliance

IMF sees continued economic growth for Georgia in 2026 barring Iran war escalation

Aliyev meets Ivanishvili before leaving Georgia

Grozny court recognises the Chechen Republic of Ichkeria as a terrorist organisation

Tuesday, 7 April 2026

Review | Jocasta: Raw Material — a feminist comparison of two civil wars

Yerevan threatens to leave Russia-led blocs in latest diplomatic row with Moscow

Show more
Our Newsletters

Pashinyan and the Armenian opposition’s ‘war party’

Nate Ostiller

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefTuesday, 07 April 2026Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2026 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2026 OC-Media.org