Azerbaijan says no military operations against Iran will be launched from its territory

by Nate Ostiller
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has assured his Iranian counterpart Seyed Abbas Araghchi that Azerbaijani territory would ‘never’ be used by ‘any state’ to launch attacks against Iran. During the brief Iran–Israel war in 2025, there was speculation — which Baku denied — that Azerbaijani territory had been used by Israel to conduct military operations against Iran.

The two foreign ministers held a telephone call on Thursday amidst heightened regional tension and renewed speculation that US President Donald Trump is planning to strike Iran again.

Iran has been embroiled in country-wide protests for weeks, sparking a deadly crackdown from authorities, causing the deaths of thousands — possibly tens of thousands.

According to the readout published by the state-run media outlet Azertac, Bayramov said that ‘Azerbaijan has always emphasised the necessity for all parties to refrain from steps and rhetoric that could lead to instability in Iran and its surrounding areas’.

‘Azerbaijan’s airspace or territory will never be allowed to be used by any state for conducting military operations against neighbouring Iran or any other country’, Bayramov stressed.

During the rise in friction between the two countries that accompanied the Israel-Iran war in June 2025, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian directly asked President Ilham Aliyev to investigate if Israel used Azerbaijani territory to launch attacks on Iran.

Friday, 30 January 2026

