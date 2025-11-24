Media logo
Daghestan

Daghestani editor-in-chief detained on charges of large-scale fraud

by Elizaveta Chukharova
Magomed Magomedov. Photo: Molodyozh Daghestana.
Magomed Magomedov. Photo: Molodyozh Daghestana.

Don’t just read the news, help create it.

For just $5 a month, you can fund reporting that gives you in-depth insight into the Caucasus.

JOIN TODAY

Daghestani police have detained the editor-in-chief of the newspaper Molodyozh Daghestana (The Youth of Daghestan), Magomed Magomedov, on charges of large-scale fraud allegedly committed during his tenure as general director of state-run news agency RIA Daghestan.

Daghestan’s Interior Ministry announced that Magomedov was detained on 21 November and placed in pre-trial detention for two months.

They claimed that during Magomedov’s tenure as general director of RIA Daghestan between 2013–2023, he unlawfully hired employees who ‘did not actually perform their duties’. Salaries were transferred to their bank accounts and were then retained by him, investigators claim.

Information about Magomedov’s detention was published on the Telegram channel Criminal Chronicle by the Head of Daghestan’s Interior Ministry’s press service, Gayana Garieva.

It is also alleged that Magomedov concluded a number of fictitious service contracts. According to Garieva, these episodes caused ‘especially large-scale damage’ to RIA Daghestan’s budget.

Magomedov is a well-known journalist and media manager in Daghestan. According to open sources, he was born in 1975, graduated from a pedagogical university, and from 2013–2023 headed RIA Daghestan. In 2025, he became the editor-in-chief of the newspaper Molodyozh Daghestana.

Molodyozh Daghestana is a state-owned print publication. It was founded in 1921 and has changed its name several times. In the 1990s, the newspaper became one of the first independent print media outlets in Daghestan.

Magomedov is still listed on the newspaper’s website as editor-in-chief, OC Media has found.

Journalists and civil activists in Daghestan have repeatedly spoken about pressure on the media. Abdulmumin Gadzhiev, the head of the religion section of the daily Chernovik, was detained in the summer of 2019 and accused of financing terrorism. In 2023, he was sentenced to 17 years in prison.

The founder of Chernovik, Khadzhimurad Kamalov, was shot dead in the courtyard of the media outlet’s building late in the evening of 15 December 2011 — the journalist was leaving work to take the layout of the next issue to the printing house at the time of his murder. Kamalov received at least six gunshot wounds and died on the way to hospital.

Russian authorities open criminal case against Circassian journalist Larisa Tuptsokova
The journalist and activist can only speculate about what exactly triggered the case.
OC MediaElizaveta Chukharova
Daghestan
North Caucasus
Russia
Freedom of Speech
Freedom of the Press
Elizaveta Chukharova
437 articles0 Followers

Liza was born and raised in Vladikavkaz and now lives in Prague. She has previously worked for RFE/RL, ASTRA, Belsat, and others. She is currently completing her Master's degree in Russian Studies at Charles University in Prague, specialising in the study of military and inter-ethnic conflicts in the North Caucasus. In her free time, Liza shoots feature films, writes about cinema, and travels — she has visited exactly 50 countries and is not going to stop there.

Related Articles

Most Popular

News Stories

OC Media among 22 outlets targeted by Georgian pro-government TV ‘exposé’

Azerbaijan introduces mandatory health insurance payments for informal workers

Court recognises former Daghestani MP and his family as an ‘extremist association’

British court rules in favour of Ivanishvili in Credit Suisse case

Daghestani editor-in-chief detained on charges of large-scale fraud

Azerbaijan deletes plan for detailed surveillance system minutes after publication

Four hotel staff die after being electrocuted in Azerbaijan

Russian Investigative Committee to give law enforcement classes in Kabarda–Balkaria schools

Show more
Our Newsletters

Brussels’ deadlock: EU diplomats on Georgia’s uncertain future

Tamar Shvelidze

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefMonday, 24 November 2025Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org