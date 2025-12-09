Daghestani ​​MMA fighter arrested in Moscow for ‘desecrating a monument’

Don’t just read the news, help create it . For just $5 a month, you can fund reporting that gives you in-depth insight into the Caucasus. JOIN TODAY

Zaur Ismailov, a native of Daghestan’s capital Makhachkala and an amateur MMA fighter, has been remanded to pre-trial detention for two months in connection with a case of desecrating a monument to veterans of the Emergency Situations Ministry.

The decision was made by the Dorogomilovo District Court in Moscow earlier in December. The case was initiated following the publication of a video in which Ismailov used the monument for sporting exercises.

In the video posted on Ismailov’s Instagram account, he performs punches and kicks while using an elastic band attached to the monument, which is located near the Slavyansky Bulvar metro station. In the video, he is seen boxing with the bronze figure of a boy and stretching the elastic band over the figure’s hand, which is giving a military salute.

A complaint was filed against Ismailov, after which the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation opened a criminal case. The head of the Investigative Committee, Aleksandr Bastrykin, has taken personal control of the investigation.

As reported by the Telegram channel 112, which is linked to the security services, Ismailov told journalists that he had no intention of offending anyone, describing himself as a ‘friend of the monument’ He said he had looped the band over the sculpture’s hand for practicality, adding that ‘it was convenient to attach the band this way’ and that the situation is currently ‘not enjoyable at all’ for him.

According to Russian independent media outlet OVD‑Info, Ismailov’s lawyer, whose name was not reported, requested in court that a non‑custodial measure of restraint be applied. The defence cited Ismailov’s health condition, noting that he has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. The lawyer also highlighted that Ismailov had transferred ₽50,000 ($650) to a charitable fund supporting mobilised personnel, and that his brother had participated in counter‑terrorist operations.

The investigation and the court cited the relevant article of the Russian criminal code, which provides for liability for destroying, damaging, or desecrating monuments, memorials, and military graves. The offence carries a fine of between ₽2 million ($26,000) and ₽5 million ($64,000), compulsory work of up to 480 hours, corrective labour, or imprisonment of up to five years.

The Dorogomilovo District Court ordered Ismailov to remain in custody until 5 February 2026. Case materials indicate that he initially denied the charges at the time of his arrest. Subsequently, Ismailov admitted to the actions shown in the video and stated that he had not intended to offend the memory of the veterans.

The video that prompted the opening of the case was removed from social media following the authorities’ reaction.