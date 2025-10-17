Media logo
Russian UFC champions Yan and Chimaev clash over nationality question

Avatar
by Nate Ostiller
UFC fighters Petr Yan (left) and Khamzat Chimaev (right). Photos from social media.
Russian UFC stars Petr Yan and Khamzat Chimaev have traded barbs on social media after Yan said he would not recognise Chimaev, originally from Chechnya, as a ‘Russian UFC champion’ because he fights under the UAE flag. Chimaev said he was offended by Yan’s comment and is proud of his Russian identity.

Yan’s comments came after Chimaev defeated South African fighter Dricus du Plessis in UFC 319 in August, becoming the UFC middleweight champion.

Chimaev doesn’t represent Russia. I don’t think that he can call himself a Russian champion. It’s logical, he competes under another country’s flag, he doesn’t compete under the Russian flag’, Yan said in an interview after Chimaev’s victory.

During a podcast interview with fellow Chechen MMA fighter Aslanbek Badaev that was shared on Wednesday, Chimaev said, ‘As long as people consider Chechnya part of Russia, then I am Russian’.

‘Of course, it bothered me a bit. I definitely represent Russia because I used to live here, and I grew up here’, he added.

Chimaev further noted that he knows Yan personally, having trained with him in the past.

‘We used the same training facility, and he says, “I don’t consider Khamzat [a Russian fighter]”. How come, if you speak with me in Russian?’, Chimaev asked rhetorically.

Although Chimaev fights under the UAE flag, he says he has been focused on giving back to the country of his birth by helping build roads and gyms.

Currently, Chimaev does not have an upcoming title defence match scheduled, but has said he wants to fight again soon.

Yan is set to face Georgian UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili in December.

Beyond his success in the UFC, Chimaev has generated controversy over his close ties to Chechen Head Ramzan Kadyrov.

Following his victory in August, Chimaev presented his championship belt to Kadyrov’s 17-year-old son Adam Kadyrov. Chechen authorities have actively promoted Chimaev in regional media, calling him a ‘role model’ and a ‘true patriot’. Chimaev has repeatedly received gifts from Ramzan Kadyrov, including Mercedes-Maybach cars, and has been invited to family events such as family weddings. He has repeatedly referred to Ramzan Kadyrov as a ‘padishah’, or king, while calling Adam Kadyrov his ‘protégé’, having trained the Kadyrov children in martial arts.

As Azerbaijan and Russia apparently make up, have we learned anything?

Nate Ostiller

