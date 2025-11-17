Media logo
Georgia’s EU U-turn

Erasmus+ suspends funding to Georgian authorities

by Xandie (Alexandra) Kuenning
The logo of the National Erasmus+ Office in Georgia. Photo via social media.
The logo of the National Erasmus+ Office in Georgia. Photo via social media.

The EU’s Erasmus+ youth mobility scheme will no longer provide funding benefiting the Georgian authorities, in response to ‘ongoing political developments’ in the country.

The new ban was included as a footnote in the official programme guide for 2026 released on 12 November. According to the definition provided, the Georgian authorities include the ‘central government, local authorities, agencies and state-owned enterprises’.

‘Georgian authorities are thus not eligible under any of the actions under this guide’, the programme guide read.

It clarified that Georgia could still take part in ‘certain actions of the programme, subject to specific criteria or conditions’.

Erasmus+ is the EU’s programme to support education, training, youth, and sport in Europe. Its 2021–2027 programme has an estimated budget of €26.2 billion ($30 billion) — of which around €5.2 billion ($6 billion) is allocated for 2026 — and places an emphasis on ‘social inclusion, the green and digital transitions, and promoting young people’s participation in democratic life’.

On Monday, the National Erasmus+ Office in Georgia clarified that educational institutes in Georgia would continue to participate in Erasmus+ mobility and cooperation activities. In 2025, under such programmes, 29 Georgian students were awarded Erasmus Mundus Joint Master (EMJM) scholarships.

The office also noted that ‘opportunities remain available for students, academic and administrative staff, schools, vocational education and training providers, and other educational organisations, within the programme’s eligibility criteria’

‘As with any EU programme, rules and eligibility criteria may evolve over time’, the statement read.

Previously, the office wrote that Erasmus+ would not be leaving Georgia entirely, adding that Georgia ‘continues to be an active and valued partner in the Erasmus+ programme’.

‘All planned and ongoing actions remain fully supported and operational. We urge institutions, students, and stakeholders to rely only on official channels for accurate information’, the statement read.

Georgian government announces controversial higher education reforms
Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze presented the reform concept on Thursday.
OC Media
Xandie (Alexandra) Kuenning
After years in academia, Xandie returned to Georgia to join OC Media. Her previous work with non-profits focused on Eurasian affairs, particularly queer and gender rights and green politics. She’s also a fan of foreign cinema, tea, and books (but not spilling tea on books).

Tucker Carlson brings the ‘war on Christianity’ to the Caucasus

Nate Ostiller

