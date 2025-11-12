Five injured in apparent mafia shooting in Abkhazia

Don’t just read the news, help create it . For just $5 a month, you can fund reporting that gives you in-depth insight into the Caucasus. JOIN TODAY

Five people were injured in an apparent mafia shooting in Abkhazia on Tuesday. One of those wounded was reportedly an infamous so-called thief-in-law, Raul Bartsba — some have speculated the shooting was a failed assassination attempt.

Media reports have suggested the incident occurred during a funeral in Sukhumi (Sukhum).

President Badra Gunba’s office commented on the shooting, saying Gunba was personally involved in the investigation.

‘All patients are receiving the necessary medical care’, Health Minister Eduard Butba separately stated. One of those wounded, who was not named, is in serious condition, with a gunshot wound to the head.

The Prosecutor General’s Office has opened an investigation into the incident.

A coalition of civil society groups released a scathing statement in response to the shooting, saying it was indicative of the ‘complete degradation of the security system’ in Abkhazia.

The people of Abkhazia ‘are living in a state of constant fear today. People don't feel safe either on the streets or in their own homes. The current leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs has completely lost the trust of society and the ability to perform its direct duties’.

The statement concluded by demanding the resignation of Interior Minister Robert Kiut.

For ease of reading, we choose not to use qualifiers such as ‘de facto’, ‘unrecognised’, or ‘partially recognised’ when discussing institutions or political positions within Abkhazia, Nagorno-Karabakh, and South Ossetia. This does not imply a position on their status.