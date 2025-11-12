Media logo
Abkhazia

Five injured in apparent mafia shooting in Abkhazia

by OC Media
A police car from Sukhumi (Sukhum), Abkhazia. Photo: Sputnik.
A police car from Sukhumi (Sukhum), Abkhazia. Photo: Sputnik.

Don’t just read the news, help create it.

For just $5 a month, you can fund reporting that gives you in-depth insight into the Caucasus.

JOIN TODAY

Five people were injured in an apparent mafia shooting in Abkhazia on Tuesday. One of those wounded was reportedly an infamous so-called thief-in-law, Raul Bartsba — some have speculated the shooting was a failed assassination attempt.

Media reports have suggested the incident occurred during a funeral in Sukhumi (Sukhum).

President Badra Gunba’s office commented on the shooting, saying Gunba was personally involved in the investigation.

‘All patients are receiving the necessary medical care’, Health Minister Eduard Butba separately stated. One of those wounded, who was not named, is in serious condition, with a gunshot wound to the head.

The Prosecutor General’s Office has opened an investigation into the incident.

A coalition of civil society groups released a scathing statement in response to the shooting, saying it was indicative of the ‘complete degradation of the security system’ in Abkhazia.

The people of Abkhazia ‘are living in a state of constant fear today. People don't feel safe either on the streets or in their own homes. The current leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs has completely lost the trust of society and the ability to perform its direct duties’.

The statement concluded by demanding the resignation of Interior Minister Robert Kiut.

For ease of reading, we choose not to use qualifiers such as ‘de facto’, ‘unrecognised’, or ‘partially recognised’ when discussing institutions or political positions within Abkhazia, Nagorno-Karabakh, and South Ossetia. This does not imply a position on their status.

Pro-government candidates win amidst low turnout in Abkhazia’s local elections
The elections were marred by allegations of illegal meddling on behalf of Presidential Badra Gunba and his Russian backers.
OC MediaOC Media
Abkhazia
Georgia
Crime
thieves-in-law
OC Media
3545 articles0 Followers

Open Caucasus Media brings you news, commentary, multimedia, and podcasts from the North and South Caucasus.

Related Articles

Most Popular

News Stories

Tracking the rise of authoritarianism in Georgia - September edition

Tracking the rise of authoritarianism in Georgia - August edition

Tracking the rise of authoritarianism in Georgia - July edition

Azerbaijani pro-government media again attacks the BBC

Former Prime Minister Gakharia faces criminal charges, up to 13 years in prison

Journalists claim that Daghestani Senator bribed his way into office

Armenian authorities open criminal investigation into death of Chechen woman

Former Georgian Dream municipal council member detained for embezzlement

Show more
Our Newsletters

Ivanishvili’s ‘Georgian Dream’ of a populist right-wing Europe

Robin Fabbro

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefWednesday, 12 November 2025Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org