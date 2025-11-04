Media logo
Georgia’s EU U-turn

Georgian protester ‘attacked by police’ in Tbilisi

by Yousef Bardouka
Giorgi Akhobadze greets supporters as he leaves the court free on 6 August. Photo: Levan Zazadze.
Giorgi Akhobadze greets supporters as he leaves the court free on 6 August. Photo: Levan Zazadze.

We are building a newsroom powered by our readers

From the repression of queer people and women in North Caucasus to attacks on basic democratic freedoms in the region, we provide fact-based, independent reporting in English.

Help us hit 500 members by the end of October

Become a member

Georgian doctor and former detained protester Giorgi Akhobadze has said that he was attacked after leaving the airport in Tbilisi. Akhobadze was previously acquitted of drug charges seen by many as political retribution for taking part in protests.

Akhobadze reported on the attack in a live video stream on Facebook in the early hours of Tuesday morning. He has since appeared to have deactivated his account.

In the video, Akhobadze says that a black car tailed him from the airport, cutting off his taxi.

‘Some guys jumped out and said they were police, that some event was happening’, he said. ‘They opened the back door and physically assaulted me. These are either Lasha Baslandze’s friend circle or people he sent, or maybe even he himself and his people. I’m telling you, they’re terrorists’.

Baslandze was a businessperson and music producer close to the ruling Georgian Dream party. He died at the age of 40 in late October. It is yet unclear what connection Baslandze had with Akhobadze.

‘And of course, no one will investigate this. Of course, it’s all on camera everywhere, where this guy was. I noticed him near the airport too. He was standing there, and the police told him about three times to move, but he didn’t. The patrol police didn’t react either. So who will investigate this? No one. They’re all in on it, covering for each other’, Akhobadze continued.

‘What else can I say? Goodbye. Welcome to terrorist Georgia’, he concluded.

Government critics in Georgia have previously claimed that plainclothes police officers or ‘titushkis’ — Ukrainian slang used to describe plainclothes security forces used to attack government critics — have attacked them, with reports of such attacks peaking after major protests. Those who report the attacks often publish photos showing injuries they had sustained.

The Georgian authorities very rarely investigate such reports.

Akhobadze had previously spent time in pre-trial detention following his arrest on drug charges in December 2024. Akhobadze, a doctor by profession and a specialist in anesthesiology and intensive care, was charged with criminal drug possession under an article that carries a sentence of eight to 20 years or life imprisonment.

He was acquitted in August.

Georgian court acquits protester Giorgi Akhobadze of drug charges
Doctor Giorgi Akhobadze said police planted drugs on him after he left a protest against the government.
OC MediaMikheil Gvadzabia
Georgia’s EU U-turn
Georgian Dream
Police Brutality
Georgia
Yousef Bardouka
155 articles0 Followers

A Circassian from the diaspora, Yousef joined OC Media out of a passion for the Caucasus and a fascination with functional public transport. With previous journalism experience in Jordan, he divides his time between keeping up with regional news, podcast production, and exploration of specialty coffee.

Related Articles

Most Popular

News Stories

EU calls Georgia ‘candidate in name only’ in damning 2025 enlargement report

Georgian Parliament slams Euronest’s ‘anti-Georgian’ resolution, blames Armenian MPs

The orphan who found a mother from behind bars in Georgia’s struggle for democracy

Georgian protester ‘attacked by police’ in Tbilisi

First Georgian protester criminally charged with blocking road remanded into custody

Nalchik court sentences officer to 3 years in prison for falsely acquiring state awards

Aliyev says Azerbaijanis must return to historical lands ‘not with tanks, but in cars’

Controversy on Telegram after Daghestani man detained for shooting at a wedding

Show more
Our Newsletters

Five years of loneliness

Elizaveta Chukharova

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefTuesday, 04 November 2025Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org