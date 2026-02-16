Media logo
Ingushetia

Ingush court sentences two over alleged sabotage plot

by Elizaveta Chukharova
The Supreme Court of Ingushetia. Photo: Gazeta Ingushetia.
The Supreme Court of Ingushetia. Photo: Gazeta Ingushetia.

The Supreme Court of Ingushetia has sentenced two residents of Ingushetia to five and 11 years for acts of sabotage and the illegal trafficking of explosive substances.

Ramazan Ekazhev, age 30, has been sentenced to 11 years’ imprisonment and 26-year-old Alikhan Khidriev was sentenced to five years, the court’s press service reported.

According to the court’s decision, Ekazhev will serve his sentence in a high-security penal colony, with the first three years to be spent in prison. He was also fined ₽500,000 ($6,500). Khidriev was sent to a general-regime penal colony and fined ₽300,000 ($3,900).

According to the prosecution, Ekazhev planned to carry out ‘an explosion of a strategically important facility, involving an attack on a fuel and energy complex facility and an organisation within the defence-industrial complex’. Khidriev’s role in the alleged plot has not been specified in the press service’s statement.

The published information does not indicate when or which specific facilities the convicted men were allegedly planning to blow up, nor what motives they were said to have had.

Ekazhev’s arrest became known in November 2024. At that time, regional and federal media outlets, citing law enforcement agencies, reported that he had allegedly intended to blow up a petrol depot. According to those reports, he had acquired, transported and stored an improvised explosive device with a capacity of around two kilogrammes in TNT equivalent.

The two were put on trial in late October 2025.

Earlier, in January 2025, the Appeals Court of Ingushetia delivered a verdict in another case involving explosives. It sentenced two residents of the republic accused of preparing to sabotage a petrol and energy complex facility to 13 and 12 years in prison.

Muhammad Tumgoev was sentenced to 12 years in a strict regime penal colony, and Ahmed Sakalov to 13 years in a strict regime penal colony. Details of that case were also not disclosed.

Two Ingushetia residents receive lengthy prison terms over alleged sabotage plot
According to the court, they planned to carry out a bombing at a fuel and energy facility.
OC MediaElizaveta Chukharova

Cases involving charges of terrorism, sabotage, and the illegal trafficking of explosives are regularly considered by courts in the regions of the North Caucasus. According to Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB), during the first nine months of last year, 280 people were detained in these regions on suspicion of terrorism. Among the alleged offences were attempts to join foreign armed groups and participation in so-called ‘Ukrainian nationalist formations’.

In its official statements on such detentions, the FSB does not usually publish specific evidence of the detainees’ guilt or details of operational materials. Court press releases also typically provide brief formulations of the charges without a detailed description of the circumstances of the case or the evidentiary basis.

Description of image
Description of image
Ingushetia
North Caucasus
Russia
Terrorism
Elizaveta Chukharova
547 articles0 Followers

Liza was born and raised in Vladikavkaz and now lives in Prague. She has previously worked for RFE/RL, ASTRA, Belsat, and others. She is currently completing her Master's degree in Russian Studies at Charles University in Prague, specialising in the study of military and inter-ethnic conflicts in the North Caucasus. In her free time, Liza shoots feature films, writes about cinema, and travels — she has visited exactly 50 countries and is not going to stop there.

Related Articles

Most Popular

News Stories

Armenia’s Simonyan touts ‘balanced policy’ with Kremlin in interview with Russian opposition TV

Ingush court sentences two over alleged sabotage plot

Pashinyan proposes third-country takeover of Armenian railways from Russia

Russia struck Azerbaijani Embassy in Kyiv intentionally, Aliyev says

Kadyrov’s eldest son awarded for ‘achievements in sport’

Monday, 16 February 2026

Review | Scary Mother — the horror of a Georgian woman’s intellect

‘Inspiring acts of solidarity’ — Bahruz Samadov pens open letter to Slavoj Žižek

Show more
Our Newsletters

Vance’s Armenian Genocide gaffe said the quiet part out loud

Arshaluys Barseghyan

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefMonday, 16 February 2026Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2026 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2026 OC-Media.org