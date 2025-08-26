Media logo
Georgia’s EU U-turn

Kaladze says Georgia’s interests ‘cannot be traded’ for EU visa liberalisation

Avatar
by Yousef Bardouka
Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze. Photo: Interpress News.
Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze. Photo: Interpress News.

The Caucasus is changing — so are we.

The future of journalism in the region is grim. Independent voices are under threat — and we’re responding by building a newsroom powered by our readers.

Join our community and help push back against the hardliners.

Become a member

In a continuation of Georgian Dream’s downplaying of the EU’s potential revocation of its visa liberalisation act with Georgia, Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze said that the country’s ‘state and national interests cannot be traded for visa liberalisation’.

Kaladze, who also serves as the ruling party’s secretary general, made the remarks on Monday.

He slammed ‘European bureaucrats for the slanderous statements’ they had been making about Georgian Dream’s anti-Western trajectory and policies.

‘It is as if they do not sleep day and night thinking about the Georgian people and Georgia. This is an absolutely fake attitude’, Kaladze said.

Kaladze’s statements came in response to speculation that the EU Commission would suspend the visa liberalisation act with Georgia, citing ‘serious breaches of fundamental rights and freedoms by Georgia’.

Tracking the rise of authoritarianism in GeorgiaTracking the rise of authoritarianism in Georgia

Tracking the rise of authoritarianism in Georgia

Outrage over the potential suspension of the act was triggered by a letter from the EU Commission’s Directorate-General for Migration and Home Affairs addressed to Georgian Foreign Minister Maka Botchorishvili in mid-July.

It urged Tbilisi to provide the commission with an update on the implementation of recommendations issued by Brussels in December 2024 by the end of August, and, ‘if not already done, to take appropriate measures to address the issues raised in all commission recommendations’.

According to the letter, the commission will assess Georgia’s compliance with the recommendations in the context of the next visa suspension mechanism report.

‘Based on this assessment, in case of persisting non-compliance, the commission could take appropriate measures on the basis of the article 8 of the revised visa regulation, specifically activating the visa suspension mechanism’.

The letter noted that Georgia’s inaction regarding the recommendations led to the suspension of visa exemption for diplomatic and service passport holders in January 2025.

Kobakhidze downplays EU potential visa-liberalisation revocation
The EU’s recommendations to repeal restrictive laws are unacceptable for Georgia’s ruling party.
OC MediaMikheil Gvadzabia


Georgia’s EU U-turn
Georgian Dream
Kakha Kaladze
Georgia–EU Relations
Georgia
Avatar
Yousef Bardouka
108 articles0 Followers

A Circassian from the diaspora, Yousef joined OC Media out of a passion for the Caucasus and a fascination with functional public transport. With previous journalism experience in Jordan, he divides his time between keeping up with regional news, podcast production, and exploration of specialty coffee.

Related Articles

Most Popular

News Stories

Armenia suffers over $100,000 in damages as a result of illegal logging

Trump says ‘Ilham you are great’ in signed photos gifted to Aliyev

​Ramzan Kadyrov’s 17-year-old son awarded the medal ‘Defender of the Chechen Republic’

Kaladze says Georgia’s interests ‘cannot be traded’ for EU visa liberalisation

Tuesday, 26 August 2025

Review | In Between Dying — a dream of a dream of Azerbaijan

Video of naked tourist at waterfall sparks debate in Daghestan

Protests against and in support of Russian military base take place in Armenia’s Gyumri

Show more
Our Newsletters
Avatar

The two-faced Khamzat Chimaev

Elizaveta Chukharova

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefTuesday, 26 August 2025Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org