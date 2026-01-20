​​Ramzan Kadyrov’s sons own property worth more than $25 million, leaked data shows

Three Chechen Head Ramzan Kadyrov’s sons — Zelimkhan (Eli), Adam, and Abdullakh — own real estate in central Grozny with a combined value of more than ₽2 billion ($25 million), according to leaked documents.

The documents were leaked from Russia’s State Registration Service and Cadastre and Cartography agency (Rosreestr). They were examined by journalists from the Russian independent media outlet Mozhem Obyasnit (‘We Can Explain’).

According to the leaks, the properties consist of land plots and residential houses located about 300 metres from Ramzan Kadyrov’s own residence in Grozny.

The materials showed that 19-year-old Ali Kadyrov owns a land plot of about 4,500 square metres and a house of about 1,300 square metres, acquired in February 2024 from Adam Kasumov. According to the journalists, Kasumov does not conduct any publicly known business activity.

According to estimates by Mozhem Obyasnit, based on market prices for real estate in central Grozny, the value of Ali Kadyrov’s holdings may amount to at least ₽500 million ($6 million).

Ali Kadyrov heads the Akhmat martial arts club. In August 2024, he was awarded a medal ‘For services to the Chechen Republic related to the development of physical culture and sport;. Official statements noted that the award was presented for activities that had gained ‘wide recognition and public acknowledgement’. Two months earlier, Ali Kadyrov met with Russian President Vladimir Putin. At the time of the meeting, he was 17 years old.

According to the Rosreestr leak, Ali Kadyrov’s younger brother Abdullakh lives nearby. He is said to own a 4,000 square metres plot and a 2,000 square metres house. He came to own this property two years ago, when he was only seven years old.

According to Rosreestr data, the land plot and house were transferred to Abdullakh Kadyrov by his father. The leaks stated that the head of Chechnya initially leased the plot and then reassigned it to his son, who subsequently privatised the land. According to estimates by journalists from Mozhem Obyasnit, the value of this property may amount to around ₽800 million ($10 million).

Next to the properties of Ali and Abdullakh Kadyrov is also the mansion of 18-year-old Adam Kadyrov, who is reported to have been injured in an accident on 16 January. He is said to own a four-storey white house valued at approximately ₽750 million ($10 million). Adam Kadyrov holds several positions in Chechnya at once, including the post of head of the republic’s Security Council.

Journalists also report that, in order to improve the view of Ramzan Kadyrov’s residence, another residential building in front of Adam Kadyrov’s house was demolished. According to an investigation by Mozhem Obyasnit, this building had previously been occupied by Fatima Khazueva, who is described as Ramzan Kadyrov’s second wife.