Russia sends humanitarian aid to Iran via Azerbaijan

Russia has sent 300 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Iran via Azerbaijan, according to media reports. The shipment, which consisted of medical supplies, was apparently the first time Russia has sent aid to Iran through Azerbaijan since the war in Iran began almost a month ago.

The pro-government Azerbaijani media outlet APA said the cargo was sent via train from Russia and had arrived in Azerbaijan on Thursday.

Previously, Azerbaijan sent its own tranche of aid to Iran earlier in March, despite the heightened tension between the two countries that followed drones striking the Azerbaijani exclave of Nakhchivan, wounding four people.

Azerbaijan has blamed Iran for launching the attack, which Tehran in turn has denied, but said it would look into the matter.

Armenia, which also shares a border with Iran and has long had friendly ties with Tehran, sent humanitarian aid earlier in March as well.