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2026 Iran War

Russia sends humanitarian aid to Iran via Azerbaijan

by Nate Ostiller
A cargo train from the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry arriving in Azerbaijan on 26 March 2026. Official photo.
A cargo train from the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry arriving in Azerbaijan on 26 March 2026. Official photo.

Russia has sent 300 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Iran via Azerbaijan, according to media reports. The shipment, which consisted of medical supplies, was apparently the first time Russia has sent aid to Iran through Azerbaijan since the war in Iran began almost a month ago.

The pro-government Azerbaijani media outlet APA said the cargo was sent via train from Russia and had arrived in Azerbaijan on Thursday.

Previously, Azerbaijan sent its own tranche of aid to Iran earlier in March, despite the heightened tension between the two countries that followed drones striking the Azerbaijani exclave of Nakhchivan, wounding four people.

Azerbaijan has blamed Iran for launching the attack, which Tehran in turn has denied, but said it would look into the matter.

Armenia, which also shares a border with Iran and has long had friendly ties with Tehran, sent humanitarian aid earlier in March as well.

What recent Baku–Tehran tensions reveal about Iranian Azerbaijan
Tehran is cautious of alienating its largest ethnic minority, leaving Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in crisis mode.
OC MediaNigar Hasanova
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2026 Iran War
Russia
Azerbaijan
Iran
Nate Ostiller
272 articles0 Followers

Nate joined OC Media as an editor after a year at The Kyiv Independent, where he covered Ukraine, Russia, and the South Caucasus. He has a background in grant writing and reporting on post-Soviet geopolitics, with a focus on conflict-sensitive journalism and human rights.

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