Media logo
Abkhazia–Russia Relations

Abkhazian Parliament to investigate Russian persecution against Abkhazians

Avatar
by OC Media
Abkhazian Parliament. Photo: Sputnik.
Abkhazian Parliament. Photo: Sputnik.

Join the voices Aliyev wants to silence.

For over eight years, OC Media has worked with fearless journalists from Azerbaijan — some of whom now face decades behind bars — to bring you the stories the regime is  afraid will get out.

Help us fuel Aliyev’s fears — become an OC Media member today

Become a member

Abkhazia’s Parliament has adopted a resolution to create a commission to investigate why Russia opted to persecute individual citizens of Abkhazia, giving a three-month deadline for the investigation to be completed.

The resolution was passed on Thursday after more than 30 representatives of Abkhazia’s civil society addressed a joint letter in late July to President Badra Gunba and members of parliament demanding a response to Russian sanctions against Abkhazian politicians, journalists, and members of the diaspora.

Tensions between Abkhazia’s opposition and Russia appeared to have reached boiling point ahead of the March 2025 Abkhazian presidential elections, following President Aslan Bzhaniya’s resignation in November 2024 in response to anti-government protests against his government’s pro-Russian policies.

One of the first signs of this occurred in January, when businessperson Levan Mikaa and opposition politician Kan Kvarchiya were stripped of their Russian citizenship. Both had played leading roles in the protests surrounding a controversial investments agreement which brought down Bzhaniya’s government.

The following month, in February, Abkhazian conductor Baras Kudzhba was deported from Russia and banned from reentering the country for 10 years. Kudzhba also took part in the November 2024 protests, including storming the parliament building.

Then, on 7 March, Russia’s Justice Ministry added Abkhazian journalist Inal Khashig to the official register of foreign agents, claiming that Khashig ‘disseminated false information about decisions made by public authorities of the Russian Federation and the policies they pursue, as well as about the electoral system’ and ‘interacted with foreign political figures’.

Later that same month, two more Abkhazian journalists — Izida Chaniya and Nizfa Arshba — were added to Russia’s registry of foreign agents.

Though only these three names were publicised, OC Media learned that information was being spread that at least 70 people — including public figures, businesspersons, and journalists who actively worked with opposition forces during the election campaign — had been added to Russia’s foreign agents registry.

The civil society letter shared in late July in response to these actions called for parliament to form a special commission to investigate the specific incidents noted above, while also calling on Gunba to publicly state that his administration would not continue the policies of Bzhaniya.

‘We must remind you that the sanctions adopted by Russia against citizens of Abkhazia were based on the slanderous fabrications of government officials led by the Bzhaniya, about the presence in society of individuals under the influence of Western intelligence services who are forming anti-Russian sentiments in society’, the statement read.

According to the signatories, the policies of Bzhaniya’s administration violated several key principles and goals of Abkhazian society: it suspended programmes for members of the diaspora to return to Abkhazia, it discredited veterans of the 1992–1993 War in Abkhazia, and denigrated representatives of the opposition and independent media.

For ease of reading, we choose not to use qualifiers such as ‘de facto’, ‘unrecognised’, or ‘partially recognised’ when discussing institutions or political positions within Abkhazia, Nagorno-Karabakh, and South Ossetia. This does not imply a position on their status.

‘Ukrainian drones’ enter Abkhazian airspace in apparent first
There were claims that air defence was readied at the Sukhumi (Sukhum) airport in response.
OC MediaNate Ostiller
Abkhazia–Russia Relations
Abkhazia
Russia
Badra Gunba
Freedom of the Press
Georgia
Avatar
OC Media
3285 articles0 Followers

Open Caucasus Media brings you news, commentary, multimedia, and podcasts from the North and South Caucasus.

Related Articles

Most Popular

News Stories

Former German MP convicted of giving bribes on behalf of Azerbaijan

Abkhazian Parliament to investigate Russian persecution against Abkhazians

Georgia detains UNM political council member for ‘deceiving a foreign national’

Why I’m begging the universe for Azerbaijan not to recognise the Circassian Genocide

Chechen authorities suspend charity fundraising for Palestine

Thursday, 31 July 2025

A world too loud, a boy too bright: living with autism in Armenia

Georgian Dream attacks EU while holding assets across member states, NGO reports

Show more

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefThursday, 31 July 2025Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org