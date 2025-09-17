Media logo
Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan and UAE become strategic partners

Avatar
by Xandie (Alexandra) Kuenning
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (left) looks to Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev (centre). Official photo.
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (left) looks to Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev (centre). Official photo.

The Caucasus is changing — so are we.

The future of journalism in the region is grim. Independent voices are under threat — and we’re responding by building a newsroom powered by our readers.

Join our community and help push back against the hardliners.

Become a member

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has held an ‘expanded meeting’ with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. During the discussions, over ten documents were exchanged related to increasing cooperation between the two nations, including a joint declaration on a strategic comprehensive partnership.

The meeting took place in Shusha (Shushi) on Tuesday.

In his welcome speech, Aliyev highlighted the meeting location, noting that the entire Azerbaijani people were ‘very happy’ to see Sheikh Mohamed visit ‘lands liberated from occupation’.

Aliyev also emphasised how frequently he and Sheikh Mohamed have met in the past, including most recently in Abu Dhabi in July as part of direct peace talks with Armenia.

Pashinyan and Aliyev hold peace talks in Abu Dhabi
The two have discussed border delimitation and continuing work on the peace treaty.
OC MediaYousef Bardouka

In turn, Sheikh Mohamed highlighted that relations between the UAE and Azerbaijan ‘have developed consistently over the past decades’, and that they were interested in expanding this cooperation.

He specifically named their investment in the first Solar Power Plant commissioned in Azerbaijan, adding that ‘the production of several gigawatts of renewable energy in Azerbaijan in the near future will be possible precisely as a result of your [Aliyev’s] personal instructions and the operation of your country’s companies’.

Sheikh Mohamed also said that trade turnover between the UAE and Azerbaijan had reached $2.24 billion in 2024.

Following the speeches, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and UAE Minister of State Saeed Al Hajeri exchanged 12 signed Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) as well as the joint declaration on a strategic comprehensive partnership.

Among the MOUs were agreements on energy cooperation, collaboration in Azerbaijan’s AI strategy for 2025–2028, and investment into the Southern Gas Corridor. A UAE–Azerbaijan Joint Business Council was also established.

Azerbaijan hosts multinational Eternal Brotherhood joint military exercises
The exercises brought special forces from five other countries, including Turkey.
OC MediaAytan Farhadova
Azerbaijan
UAE
Economy
Azerbaijan–UAE Relations
Avatar
Xandie (Alexandra) Kuenning
118 articles0 Followers

After years in academia, Xandie returned to Georgia to join OC Media. Her previous work with non-profits focused on Eurasian affairs, particularly queer and gender rights and green politics. She’s also a fan of foreign cinema, tea, and books (but not spilling tea on books).

Related Articles

Most Popular

News Stories

Former Nagorno-Karabakh State Minister Vardanyan demands Pashinyan be questioned in his case

Azerbaijan and UAE become strategic partners

Georgia detains unidentified person for laundering $665 million

For Georgia and Lelo lose members over decision to run in local elections

Trump says he established ‘everlasting friendship’ with Pashinyan and Aliyev

Wednesday, 17 September 2025

Director and chief engineer detained after deadly cable car accident on Mount Elbrus

Azerbaijan to increase military budget by almost 4% in 2026

Show more
Our Newsletters
Avatar

The US dithers while Georgia’s democracy continues to collapse

Nate Ostiller

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefWednesday, 17 September 2025Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org