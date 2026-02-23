Media logo
Daghestani teen charged with justifying terrorism

by Elizaveta Chukharova
Law enforcement officers in Daghestan. Photo: RT.

The authorities in Daghestan have charged an unidentified teenager with allegedly making public calls for terrorist activities and justifying terrorism.

The Investigative Committee in the republic reported on Friday that the case had been sent to the prosecutor to approve the indictment.

The teenager, whose name and exact age have not been disclosed, is charged with three counts of making public calls for terrorism using information technology and the internet.

According to the investigation, in December 2024 the accused posted a number of video materials in a messaging application which contained public calls for terrorist activity and statements justifying terrorism. The investigation states that an unlimited number of internet users had access to view the materials.

No further details about the content of the videos, their source, or the identity of the teenager were provided in the official statement.

OC Media found that in February, one minor from Daghestan was added to the federal list of terrorists and extremists, 17-year-old Askhab Babamov from Derbent. The teenager was marked as being involved in terrorism, and was added to the list on 11 February, according to a Telegram bot that tracks updates to the list.

The sanction under the above-mentioned article provides for penalties up to imprisonment. If found guilty, the court is required to take into account the defendant’s status as a minor. The statement from investigators does not specify what preventive measure had been imposed on the teenager, nor whether or not he is being held in custody. The statement also does not specify whether he has admitted guilt.

Cases related to online publications are typically accompanied by linguistic and psycho-linguistic examinations to determine whether the materials contain elements of public calls for terrorism or its justification. Expert conclusions often serve as key evidence in court.

After the prosecutor approves the indictment, the case will be forwarded to court for consideration. No information has yet been provided about when the trial may begin.

Criminal cases under the article on public justification of terrorism and public calls for terrorist activity are regularly opened in the regions of the North Caucasus.

In September 2025, Ingushetia’s Interior Ministry launched a criminal case against a 25-year-old man on charges of ‘publicly justifying terrorism’ over a comment he had made on Telegram in 2023.

In June 2025, a 24-year-old woman was detained in Ingushetia on suspicion of promoting and justifying terrorism. According to a local Telegram channel with close ties to law enforcement, she allegedly acted as an administrator of several Telegram channels used to disseminate pro-terrorist content.

Elizaveta Chukharova
Liza was born and raised in Vladikavkaz and now lives in Prague. She has previously worked for RFE/RL, ASTRA, Belsat, and others. She is currently completing her Master's degree in Russian Studies at Charles University in Prague, specialising in the study of military and inter-ethnic conflicts in the North Caucasus. In her free time, Liza shoots feature films, writes about cinema, and travels — she has visited exactly 50 countries and is not going to stop there.

