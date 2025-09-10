Media logo
Ingushetia

Ingush man accused of justifying terrorism over 2-year old Telegram post

Avatar
by Elizaveta Chukharova
The road in Ingushetia. Photo: TASS.
The road in Ingushetia. Photo: TASS.

The Caucasus is changing — so are we.

The future of journalism in the region is grim. Independent voices are under threat — and we’re responding by building a newsroom powered by our readers.

Join our community and help push back against the hardliners.

Become a member

Ingushetia’s Interior Ministry has launched a criminal case against a 25-year-old man on charges of ‘publicly justifying terrorism’ over a comment he had made on Telegram in 2023.

The ministry’s press service announced the investigation on Monday.

They said that the 25-year-old man, whose name they did not disclose, is a resident of the rural settlement of Nesterovskoe, and that he had been placed under a travel ban.

According to the ministry, the basis for the prosecution was a comment published in a public Telegram group on 17 January 2023. The message, the Interior Ministry claimed, contained a reference to and a justification of the actions of a ‘participant’ of an unspecified international terrorist organisation. The ministry said the person the man had commented about was found guilty by the Southern Military Court in Rostov-on-Don. The authorities have not shared the comment over which the man was accused of justifying terrorism.

The ministry’s statement noted that the establishment of circumstances and the collection of evidence were carried out by officers of the 'E' centre of the republic’s Interior Ministry in cooperation with the Federal Security Service (FSB) division in Ingushetia, and that the criminal case was initiated by the Investigative Department of the regional FSB department. Further procedural actions are being handled by the relevant authorities, the official release said.

Tracking the rise of authoritarianism in GeorgiaTracking the rise of authoritarianism in Georgia

Tracking the rise of authoritarianism in Georgia

In January 2023, the Southern Military Court in Rostov-on-Don did indeed hand down sentences in the case of four residents of Ingushetia who were found guilty of being members of the Islamic State, and of planning attacks on security facilities in the republic. Sentences in those cases ranged from five to nine years, with federal and regional news outlets covering their trials.

The court found that the Ingush residents had pledged allegiance to Islamic State, planned several terrorist attacks, and had posted materials on social media that justified terrorist activity.

They were convicted under articles covering a variety of terrorism-related charges.

In June, a 24-year-old woman was detained in Ingushetia on suspicion of promoting and justifying terrorism. According to a local Telegram channel with close ties to law enforcement, the woman allegedly acted as an administrator of several Telegram channels used to disseminate pro-terrorist content.

Since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale military invasion of Ukraine in 2022, the number of criminal cases related to the justification or promotion of terrorism has significantly increased. According to OVD-Info — an independent Russian human rights group — such cases are increasingly being based on social media activity, including posts on Telegram, YouTube, and VKontakte.

Four Ingushetian residents detained in connection to deadly Moscow terrorist attack in March
Law enforcement agencies have detained four residents of Ingushetia on terrorism charges, the pro-Kremlin newspaper Izvestiya reported on Thursday, citing unnamed sources. According to police, the four detainees helped to hide Batyr Kulayev, an Ingushetian native and one of the militants reportedly involved in the March terrorist attack on Crocus City Hall that killed almost 150 people. The suspects were preliminarily identified by the Telegram account Two Majors, which is affiliated with
OC MediaElizaveta Chukharova

Ingushetia
North Caucasus
Russia
Avatar
Elizaveta Chukharova
333 articles0 Followers

Liza was born and raised in Vladikavkaz and now lives in Prague. She has previously worked for RFE/RL, ASTRA, Belsat, and others. She is currently completing her Master's degree in Russian Studies at Charles University in Prague, specialising in the study of military and inter-ethnic conflicts in the North Caucasus. In her free time, Liza shoots feature films, writes about cinema, and travels — she has visited exactly 50 countries and is not going to stop there.

Related Articles

Most Popular

News Stories

Ingush man accused of justifying terrorism over 2-year old Telegram post

Imprisoned Abzas Media staff denied appeal, stage protest in Baku court

Opinion | With Georgia’s democracy on the line, one US senator makes a cynical stand

Review | Venezia — a dark comedy operating as a microcosm of Georgia

Azerbaijani member of Putin’s United Russia party withdraws from local election after backlash

Man accused of running over police officers arrested in Daghestan’s Makhachkala

Armenia detains a Georgian volunteer soldier based on court ruling in Russian-occupied Ukraine

Georgia investigates protesters over ‘group violence’ and graffiti

Show more
Our Newsletters
Avatar

Tears, anger, and resolve: how the Georgian public reacted to the sentencing of protesters

Mariam Nikuradze

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefWednesday, 10 September 2025Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org