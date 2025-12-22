Daghestani woman rams burglars’ car during attempted robbery of her home in Los Angeles

Support independent journalism this holiday season — and help us bring you more news and commentary from the Caucasus in 2026. Become a member 25% OFF

A Daghestani woman identified only as Patimat who has been living in the US for more than 10 years prevented an attempted robbery of her own home in Los Angeles by ramming the suspected criminals’ vehicle with her Mercedes-Benz SUV.

As reported on Sunday by the Russian Telegram channel SHOT, which is linked to the country’s security services, the incident took place in the neighbourhood of Sherman Oaks. The channel reported that Patimat, who was speaking on the phone with her mother, heard screams coming from the house where her three children and grandmother were present.

According to the reports, the burglars broke into Patimat’s home, where she lives with her mother, children, and other family members, by forcing open the front door. After hearing screams, the burglars attempted to flee towards a white Honda parked near the house. At that moment, Patimat arrived in her vehicle, turned around and rammed the intruders’ car at full speed, forcing them to abandon the vehicle and flee the scene on foot.

The account published in Russian media without a link to the original source was accompanied by CCTV footage showing the moment of the collision.

Officers who arrived at the scene found burglary tools inside the abandoned vehicle, including toolkits, walkie-talkies, forged documents under various names, and several licence plates, which led law enforcement to suggest that the attempted robbery may have been part of a series of crimes. According to neighbours, the same Honda had been seen near another house several days earlier, which had also been targeted by burglars.

Russian media reported that California state police have launched an investigation into the incident, continuing to establish the circumstances of the attempted robbery, the identities of the suspects and possible links to other crimes in the area. No official comments from law enforcement representatives have been issued.

Patimat, according to several Russian media outlets, lives in Los Angeles with her husband and children. The couple own a jiu-jitsu studio where they work with local children and families. In her social media posts following the incident, the woman commented on what had happened with humour and confidence, stating that it is ‘better not to mess with her’.

California law permits the use of force to defend one’s home from unlawful entry if it is necessary to prevent a threat to the life or health of residents.