Ingushetia to begin producing drones

As the North Caucasus continues to face Ukrainian drone attacks, the authorities in Ingushetia have announced plans to produce drones in the republic.

The announcement was made by Ingushetia’s Industry Minister Adam Kokorkhoev in an interview with Russian state-run news agency TASS.

According to Kokorkhoev, the regional government is considering a public-private partnership agreement with the company AeroKosmos. The project envisages the creation of a high-tech scientific and production complex called Serdalo — Ural. Kokorkhoev said that this initiative will be part of the regional programme for the development of unmanned aviation and will involve the establishment of a modern centre for the design and production of unmanned aerial systems. The production of the drones will take place at Nazran’s Serdalo technopark.

The minister noted that the partner company has already been granted free use of approximately 5,000 square metres of space within the technopark. Details on the production launch date, the expected volume of output, and the specific models of drones to be produced have not been officially disclosed. It is also unclear whether the drones will be intended for the civilian market, law enforcement agencies, or military purposes.

The project in Ingushetia is being implemented against the backdrop of the rapid expansion of drone production in Russia following the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Since the beginning of the war, unmanned aerial vehicles have become a key element of military operations. They are widely used by both sides of the conflict for reconnaissance, fire adjustment, strikes on military and infrastructure targets, and logistical tasks.

Russian authorities at the federal level have repeatedly emphasised the need to increase the production of drones. In spring 2025, President Vladimir Putin called for an expansion in drone output, highlighting their importance for combat operations. According to the Russian pro-government newspaper Izvestia, by spring 2025 the Russian military was reportedly receiving around 4,000 drones daily on the front lines.

Both large defence conglomerates and numerous small and medium-sized enterprises are engaged in the assembly and development of drones in Russia. Among the largest producers is Zala Aero, part of the Kalashnikov Group. In addition, dozens of private companies, start-ups, and semi-state organisations operate in various regions, producing drones, often using commercial components.

At the same time, as drone production ramps up, so have attacks on facilities producing them. Factories, workshops, and storage sites connected with drone production have repeatedly been targeted by the Ukrainian armed forces. In several cases, Russian regional authorities and the Ministry of Defence have reported damage to infrastructure or the temporary suspension of operations following such attacks.