Media logo
Reviews

Review | The Eccentrics — a goofy Georgian ode to freedom

Avatar
by Xandie (Alexandra) Kuenning
Review | The Eccentrics — a goofy Georgian ode to freedom

The Caucasus is changing — so are we.

The future of journalism in the region is grim. Independent voices are under threat — and we’re responding by building a newsroom powered by our readers.

Join our community and help push back against the hardliners.

Become a member

★★★★☆

The Eccentrics is by far Georgian director Eldar Shengelaia’s most absurdist and outright comedic film.

Seemingly set towards the end of the 19th century, The Eccentrics (1973) follows the naïve Ertoazi (Demno Jgenti), a handsome but hapless young man from a rural village. Within the first five minutes of the film, Ertoazi’s father dies during a supra (a traditional Georgian feast) with their neighbour Sirbiladze, a fact Ertoazi himself fails to realise, leading to a comedic exchange, the style of which sets the tone of the rest of the film.

‘He’s sleeping the big sleep’.

‘What sleep?’

‘He has bitten the dust’.

‘What dust?’

‘He has kicked the bucket’.

‘What bucket?’

‘He has died, he’s dead! And he took my three jugs of wine to heaven’.

As is tradition, Ertoazi is left to pay his father’s debts — to do so, he dismantles his entire home, in the end only left with the clothes on his back. It is this change in fortune that kickstarts the rest of the film, as Ertoazi sets off to the big city to remake his life, starting by trading a gifted pot of honey for a little black hen.

Soon after his arrival to town, Ertoazi falls in love with the beautiful Margalita (Ariadna Shengelaia, then-wife of director Eldar Shengelaia). Before he knows it, Ertoazi finds himself accidentally attempting to bury Margalita’s prison warden lover alive, leading him to be sentenced to ten years in a qvevri (the large earthenware vessel used to make traditional Georgian wine) cell — his faithful chicken companion only receives seven years. It is here that Ertoazi meets the ageing physicist Kristopore (Vasili Chkhaidze), the likes of Leonardo da Vinci, who convinces Ertoazi he can build his own flying machine.

The two eventually manage to escape the prison and despite the efforts of both the prison warden and Margalita’s other lover — a psychiatrist who diagnoses the two with ‘Iberius Naïve Caucasus Aero-Dynamicus Temperamentus’, a disease never seen in Europe before — manage to succeed in creating a proto-helicopter. Flying high above his village, Ertoazi pays off the rest of his father’s debts, before he and Kristopore soar away into the clouds.

While a relatively simple film for all intents and purposes — the humour is easy to follow, often edging on slapstick — it offers its viewers an admirable escape from reality, hinting at the promise of better things on the horizon

As director Shengelaia recalled in a 2016 interview, ‘almost all Georgian cinema is an allegory of that time. Because you couldn’t speak directly. For example, The Eccentrics was perceived as a fairy tale, but in fact, it’s an ode to freedom!’

Indeed, for viewers of any age, the lesson gained is to be one’s self, no matter how eccentric, and to go after what brings you joy.

Film details: The Eccentrics (1973), directed by Eldar Shengelaia. Available to watch on Klassiki and Cavea+.

Reviews
Georgia
the Soviet Union
Cinema
Culture
In Focus
Avatar
Xandie (Alexandra) Kuenning
102 articles0 Followers

After years in academia, Xandie returned to Georgia to join OC Media. Her previous work with non-profits focused on Eurasian affairs, particularly queer and gender rights and green politics. She’s also a fan of foreign cinema, tea, and books (but not spilling tea on books).

Related Articles

Most Popular

News Stories

Review | The Eccentrics — a goofy Georgian ode to freedom

US-sanctioned ultra-right pro-Russian leader announces bid for Tbilisi mayor

Kremlin propagandist Solovyov threatens ‘special military operation’ against Azerbaijan

What’s the significance of the Trump–Aliyev–Pashinyan meeting?

Mother of seven in Karachay–Cherkessia sentenced for killing abusive husband

Flurry of diplomatic calls follow Armenia–Azerbaijan meeting in Washington

Georgian court upholds 11-year sentence for Ivanishvili’s former ally Bachiashvili

Armenian court rules Karapetyan’s arrest unlawful

Show more
Our Newsletters
Avatar

In Georgia, a police officer’s cheek ranks above all

Mikheil Gvadzabia

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefTuesday, 12 August 2025Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org