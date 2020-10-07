Live updates: Fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh enters eleventh day 

Fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces in Nagorno-Karabakh is continuing for the eleventh day.

[The news as it happened: 27 September, 28 September, 29 September, 30 September, 1 October, 2 October, 3 October, 4 October, 5 October, and 6 October]

For ease of reading, we choose not to use qualifiers such as ‘de facto’, ‘unrecognised’, or ‘partially recognised’ when discussing institutions or political positions within Abkhazia, Nagorno-Karabakh, and South Ossetia. This does not imply a position on their status.

Azerbaijan: Armenia targetted pipeline with cluster munitions

Last night, Azerbaijani Presidential spokesperson Hikmet Hajiyev reported that Armenian forces targetted the Baku-Tbilisi-Jeyhan pipeline with cluster munitions. The Armenian Ministry of Defence denied the claim, with spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan stating that Armenian forces ‘are not targeting the oil & gas infrastructure’.



The previous day, Amnesty International corroborated information that cluster munitions had been used during the bombardment of Stepanakert (Khankandi) by Azerbaijani Armed Forces.

Neither Azerbaijan nor Armenia are signatories to the International Convention on Cluster Munitions.