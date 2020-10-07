fbpx
Support Us
Флаг России Русский English flag English

Live updates: Fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh enters eleventh day 

7 October 2020
The link is copied
Support Us

Live

The link is copied
Support Us
24s ago
07/10/2020

Azerbaijan: Armenia targetted pipeline with cluster munitions

Fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces in Nagorno-Karabakh is continuing for the eleventh day.

[The news as it happened: 27 September, 28 September, 29 September, 30 September, 1 October, 2 October, 3 October, 4 October, 5 October, and 6 October]

Read our latest stories: 

Opinion | We are a generation of war

Opinion | To stand for peace, in spite of everything

Analysis | A dangerous turn in a 30-year conflict

What does the ECHR’s decision on Armenia v Azerbaijan mean?

War in Nagorno-Karabakh triggers mixed reactions among Georgian minorities

 For ease of reading, we choose not to use qualifiers such as ‘de facto’, ‘unrecognised’, or ‘partially recognised’ when discussing institutions or political positions within Abkhazia, Nagorno-Karabakh, and South Ossetia. This does not imply a position on their status.

07 Oct 2020, 11:20

Azerbaijan: Armenia targetted pipeline with cluster munitions

Last night, Azerbaijani Presidential spokesperson Hikmet Hajiyev reported that Armenian forces targetted the Baku-Tbilisi-Jeyhan pipeline with cluster munitions. The Armenian Ministry of Defence denied the claim, with spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan stating that Armenian forces ‘are not targeting the oil & gas infrastructure’.  

The previous day, Amnesty International corroborated information that cluster munitions had been used during the bombardment of Stepanakert (Khankandi) by Azerbaijani Armed Forces.

Neither Azerbaijan nor Armenia are signatories to the International Convention on Cluster Munitions.

By OC Media

Related Posts

Georgia investigates ‘illegal concession of territories’ over Davit Gareja
davit gareja

Georgia investigates ‘illegal concession of territories’ over Davit Gareja

Peace statement
2020 nagorno-karabakh conflict

Peace statement

Live updates: Fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh enters tenth day 
Live Updates
nagorno-karabakh

Live updates: Fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh enters tenth day 

Fierce, independent journalism

Let’s be honest, the media situation in the Caucasus is grim. Every day we are accused of ‘serving the enemy’ whoever that enemy may be. Our journalists have been harassed, arrested, beaten, and exiled. But nevertheless, we persevere. For us this is a labour of love. Unfortunately, we cannot run OC Media on love alone, journalism is expensive and funding is scarce. Our sole mission is to serve the interests of all peoples of the region. Support us today and join us in the fight for a better Caucasus.

Support Us