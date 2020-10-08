fbpx
Live updates: Minsk Group set to meet as fighting enters twelfth day

8 October 2020
Live

08/10/2020

Fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces in Nagorno-Karabakh is continuing for the twelfth day.

[The news as it happened: 27 September, 28 September, 29 September, 30 September, 1 October, 2 October, 3 October, 4 October, 5 October, 6 October, and 7 October]

 For ease of reading, we choose not to use qualifiers such as ‘de facto’, ‘unrecognised’, or ‘partially recognised’ when discussing institutions or political positions within Abkhazia, Nagorno-Karabakh, and South Ossetia. This does not imply a position on their status.

08 Oct 2020, 10:53

Two drones crash in Georgia

Georgia’s Interior Ministry announced last night that they received reports that two unmanned drones crashed separately near the village of Udabno in Sagarejo Municipality and near the village of Sanavardo of Kvareli Municipality, both in the eastern Kakheti Region. 

The authorities said no one was hurt in either incident and that they had launched an investigation into both cases.

By OC Media

