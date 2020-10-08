Live updates: Minsk Group set to meet as fighting enters twelfth day

Fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces in Nagorno-Karabakh is continuing for the twelfth day.

For ease of reading, we choose not to use qualifiers such as ‘de facto’, ‘unrecognised’, or ‘partially recognised’ when discussing institutions or political positions within Abkhazia, Nagorno-Karabakh, and South Ossetia. This does not imply a position on their status.

Two drones crash in Georgia

Georgia’s Interior Ministry announced last night that they received reports that two unmanned drones crashed separately near the village of Udabno in Sagarejo Municipality and near the village of Sanavardo of Kvareli Municipality, both in the eastern Kakheti Region.

The authorities said no one was hurt in either incident and that they had launched an investigation into both cases.