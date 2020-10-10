fbpx
Live updates: Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire falters

10 October 2020
Less than an hour after the noon ceasefire between Armenia and Azerbaijan came into effect, fighting between the two countries erupted again. 

Both sides have accused the other of launching new attacks, and breaking the ceasefire.

Armenia reports that villages near the southern town of Kapan have been hit by Azerbaijani fire, leaving at least one person dead. Shelling has been reported on both sides of the line of contact, and both Armenia and Azerbaijan have accused each other of breaking the ceasefire. 

The ‘humanitarian’ ceasefire, meant for the exchange of bodies and prisoners of war — but also intended to transform into a longer peace process —  was brokered in three way negotiations between the Russian, Armenian, and Azerbaijani foreign ministers in a 10 hour marathon session last night in Moscow. 

 For ease of reading, we choose not to use qualifiers such as ‘de facto’, ‘unrecognised’, or ‘partially recognised’ when discussing institutions or political positions within Abkhazia, Nagorno-Karabakh, and South Ossetia. This does not imply a position on their status.

By OC Media

