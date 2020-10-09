fbpx
Live updates: Nagorno-Karabakh fighting continues for thirteenth day

9 October 2020
Live

Fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces in Nagorno-Karabakh is continuing for the thirteenth day.

[The news as it happened: 27 September, 28 September, 29 September, 30 September, 1 October, 2 October, 3 October, 4 October, 5 October, 6 October, 7 October,  and 8 October]

Read our latest stories: 

Opinion | We are a generation of war

Opinion | To stand for peace, in spite of everything

Analysis | A dangerous turn in a 30-year conflict

Under fire in Stepanakert

What does the ECHR’s decision on Armenia v Azerbaijan mean?

War in Nagorno-Karabakh triggers mixed reactions among Georgian minorities

 For ease of reading, we choose not to use qualifiers such as ‘de facto’, ‘unrecognised’, or ‘partially recognised’ when discussing institutions or political positions within Abkhazia, Nagorno-Karabakh, and South Ossetia. This does not imply a position on their status.

09 Oct 2020, 10:47

Putin calls on Armenia and Azerbaijan to have a temporary ceasefire for exchange of bodies and POWs

After ‘series of talks’ with Armenian President Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Russian President Vladimir Putin has called for an end to hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict ‘for humanitarian reasons with the aim of exchanging the bodies of the dead and prisoners’.

According to the statement, the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia are invited to Moscow on October 9 to hold consultations on these issues with the mediation of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia Sergey Lavrov.

By OC Media

