fbpx
Support Us
Флаг России Русский English flag English

Live updates: Fighting continues over Nagorno-Karabakh despite ceasefire

12 October 2020
The link is copied
Support Us

Live

The link is copied
Support Us
12s ago
12/10/2020

Nagorno-Karabakh claims 5 civilians killed since beginning of ceasefire

16min ago
12/10/2020

Ceasefire violations continue

Fighting is continuing for a 16th day over Nagorno-Karabakh, despite a ceasefire being agreed in Moscow.

[The news as it happened: 27 September, 28 September, 29 September, 30 September, 1 October, 2 October, 3 October, 4 October, 5 October, 6 October, 7 October, 8 October, 9 October, 10 October, 11 October]

Read our latest stories: 

 For ease of reading, we choose not to use qualifiers such as ‘de facto’, ‘unrecognised’, or ‘partially recognised’ when discussing institutions or political positions within Abkhazia, Nagorno-Karabakh, and South Ossetia. This does not imply a position on their status.

12 Oct 2020, 11:24

Nagorno-Karabakh claims 5 civilians killed since beginning of ceasefire

Artak Beglaryan, the Commissioner for Human Rights of Nagorno-Karabakh, has told Ria Novosti that five civilians have died and one has been injured since the beginning of the ceasefire agreement.

12 Oct 2020, 11:08

Ceasefire violations continue

Ceasefire violations are continuing in and around Nagorno-Karabakh.

Artsrun Hovanisyan, a spokesperson for Armenian Ministry of Defence, wrote on Facebook that the situation on the frontline during the night was ‘relatively stable-tense’, saying that Azerbaijani army was shooting in the south part of Nagorno-Karabakh.  

Azerbaijan reported the shelling of three districts of Azerbaijan close to the frontline — Goranboy, Tartar and Aghdam. 

By OC Media

Related Posts

Live updates: Fighting continues over Nagorno-Karabakh despite ceasefire
Live Updates

Live updates: Fighting continues over Nagorno-Karabakh despite ceasefire

Adjara residents demand government aid
Covid-19

Adjara residents demand government aid

Live updates: Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire falters
Live Updates
2020 nagorno-karabakh conflict

Live updates: Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire falters

Fierce, independent journalism

Let’s be honest, the media situation in the Caucasus is grim. Every day we are accused of ‘serving the enemy’ whoever that enemy may be. Our journalists have been harassed, arrested, beaten, and exiled. But nevertheless, we persevere. For us this is a labour of love. Unfortunately, we cannot run OC Media on love alone, journalism is expensive and funding is scarce. Our sole mission is to serve the interests of all peoples of the region. Support us today and join us in the fight for a better Caucasus.

Support Us