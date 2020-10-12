Live updates: Fighting continues over Nagorno-Karabakh despite ceasefire

Fighting is continuing for a 16th day over Nagorno-Karabakh, despite a ceasefire being agreed in Moscow.

For ease of reading, we choose not to use qualifiers such as ‘de facto’, ‘unrecognised’, or ‘partially recognised’ when discussing institutions or political positions within Abkhazia, Nagorno-Karabakh, and South Ossetia. This does not imply a position on their status.

Nagorno-Karabakh claims 5 civilians killed since beginning of ceasefire

Artak Beglaryan, the Commissioner for Human Rights of Nagorno-Karabakh, has told Ria Novosti that five civilians have died and one has been injured since the beginning of the ceasefire agreement.

Ceasefire violations continue

Ceasefire violations are continuing in and around Nagorno-Karabakh.

Artsrun Hovanisyan, a spokesperson for Armenian Ministry of Defence, wrote on Facebook that the situation on the frontline during the night was ‘relatively stable-tense’, saying that Azerbaijani army was shooting in the south part of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Azerbaijan reported the shelling of three districts of Azerbaijan close to the frontline — Goranboy, Tartar and Aghdam.