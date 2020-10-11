fbpx
Live updates: Fighting continues over Nagorno-Karabakh despite ceasefire

11 October 2020
Live

11/10/2020

Shelling continues overnight

 For ease of reading, we choose not to use qualifiers such as ‘de facto’, ‘unrecognised’, or ‘partially recognised’ when discussing institutions or political positions within Abkhazia, Nagorno-Karabakh, and South Ossetia. This does not imply a position on their status.

11 Oct 2020, 11:22

Shelling continues overnight

Shelling continued overnight despite a ceasefire agreed between the two sides in Moscow. 

The capital of Nagorno-Karabakh, Stepanakert, came under fire several times. Azerbaijan reported that the cities of Ganja and Mingachevir were hit by missile fire. Azerbaijani Presidential aide Hikmet Hajiyev reported that seven people died in the strike on Ganja after a residential building was hit.

By OC Media

