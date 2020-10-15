fbpx
Live updates: Nagorno-Karabakh fighting continues for 19th day

15 October 2020
Live

1min ago
15/10/2020

Austrian parliament condemns Turkish involvement in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

40min ago
15/10/2020

Azerbaijan: civilian deaths rise to 43

42min ago
15/10/2020

Azerbaijan: Settlements shelled this morning

Fighting is continuing for the 19th day over Nagorno-Karabakh, despite a ceasefire being agreed in Moscow.

[The news as it happened: 27 September, 28 September, 29 September, 30 September, 1 October, 2 October, 3 October, 4 October, 5 October, 6 October, 7 October, 8 October, 9 October, 10 October, 11 October, 12 October, 13 October, 14 October]

Read our latest stories: 

 For ease of reading, we choose not to use qualifiers such as ‘de facto’, ‘unrecognised’, or ‘partially recognised’ when discussing institutions or political positions within Abkhazia, Nagorno-Karabakh, and South Ossetia. This does not imply a position on their status.

15 Oct 2020, 13:18

Austrian parliament condemns Turkish involvement in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

The Austrian parliament has voted unanimously to adopt a resolution condemning Turkey’s military involvement in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict as well as its sales of arms to Azerbaijan during the fighting.

15 Oct 2020, 12:39

Azerbaijan: civilian deaths rise to 43

The General Prosecutor’s Office of Azerbaijan reports that the number of civilians killed since the fighting began has risen to 43. Another 1592 are reported injured.

15 Oct 2020, 12:37

Azerbaijan: Settlements shelled this morning

Azerbaijani Presidential aide Hikmet Hajiyev reports that this morning Armenian forces shelled ‘Tartar, Agjabadi, Agdam and other regions of Azerbaijan’.

 

By OC Media

