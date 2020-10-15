Live updates: Nagorno-Karabakh fighting continues for 19th day

Fighting is continuing for the 19th day over Nagorno-Karabakh, despite a ceasefire being agreed in Moscow.

For ease of reading, we choose not to use qualifiers such as ‘de facto’, ‘unrecognised’, or ‘partially recognised’ when discussing institutions or political positions within Abkhazia, Nagorno-Karabakh, and South Ossetia. This does not imply a position on their status.

Austrian parliament condemns Turkish involvement in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

The Austrian parliament has voted unanimously to adopt a resolution condemning Turkey’s military involvement in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict as well as its sales of arms to Azerbaijan during the fighting.

Azerbaijan: civilian deaths rise to 43

The General Prosecutor’s Office of Azerbaijan reports that the number of civilians killed since the fighting began has risen to 43. Another 1592 are reported injured.

Azerbaijan: Settlements shelled this morning

Azerbaijani Presidential aide Hikmet Hajiyev reports that this morning Armenian forces shelled ‘Tartar, Agjabadi, Agdam and other regions of Azerbaijan’.