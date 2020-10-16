fbpx
Live updates: Nagorno-Karabakh fighting continues for 20th day

16 October 2020
Estonia gives €100,000 for humanitarian relief

Pompeo ‘hopeful that the Armenians will be able to defend against what the Azerbaijanis are doing’

Fighting is continuing for the 20th day over Nagorno-Karabakh, despite a ceasefire being agreed in Moscow.

[The news as it happened: 27 September, 28 September, 29 September, 30 September, 1 October, 2 October, 3 October, 4 October, 5 October, 6 October, 7 October, 8 October, 9 October, 10 October, 11 October, 12 October, 13 October, 14 October, 15 October]

Read our latest stories: 

 For ease of reading, we choose not to use qualifiers such as ‘de facto’, ‘unrecognised’, or ‘partially recognised’ when discussing institutions or political positions within Abkhazia, Nagorno-Karabakh, and South Ossetia. This does not imply a position on their status.

16 Oct 2020, 11:51

Estonia gives €100,000 for humanitarian relief

The Estonian government is to give €100,000 ($117,000) to the Red Cross to help alleviate the humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, Estonian Public Broadcasting (EER) has reported.

‘The situation on both sides of the front in Nagorno-Karabakh borders on a humanitarian crisis, which is why we cannot remain mere spectators’, Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu reportedly said.

‘We call on the parties to end military action in Nagorno-Karabakh and resolve the conflict peacefully. Third countries should refrain from any interference to avoid a further escalation of the situation.’

16 Oct 2020, 11:16

Pompeo ‘hopeful that the Armenians will be able to defend against what the Azerbaijanis are doing’

Speaking about the conflict with WSB Atlanta US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said America was ‘hopeful that the Armenians will be able to defend against what the Azerbaijanis are doing.

‘The resolution of that conflict ought to be done through negotiation and peaceful discussions, not through armed conflict, and certainly not with third party countries coming in to lend their firepower to what is already a powder keg of a situation’, Pompeo said.

‘We – we’re hopeful that the Armenians will be able to defend against what the Azerbaijanis are doing, and that they will all, before that takes place, get the ceasefire right, and then sit down at the table and try and sort through this – that is – what is a truly historic and complicated problem set.’

By OC Media

