Live updates: New missile strike on Ganja as fighting continues

17 October 2020
Rescue workers dig through the rubble in Ganja. Image via Hikmet Hajiyev.
11min ago
17/10/2020

Missile strike on Ganja leaves 10 dead

Fighting is continuing for the 21st day over Nagorno-Karabakh, despite a ceasefire being agreed in Moscow.

[The news as it happened: 27 September, 28 September, 29 September, 30 September, 1 October, 2 October, 3 October, 4 October, 5 October, 6 October, 7 October, 8 October, 9 October, 10 October, 11 October, 12 October, 13 October, 14 October, 15 October, 16 October]

Read our latest stories: 

 For ease of reading, we choose not to use qualifiers such as ‘de facto’, ‘unrecognised’, or ‘partially recognised’ when discussing institutions or political positions within Abkhazia, Nagorno-Karabakh, and South Ossetia. This does not imply a position on their status.

17 Oct 2020, 10:44

Missile strike on Ganja leaves 10 dead

A missile strike in the early hours of the morning on Azerbaijan’s second-largest city, Ganja, has left at least 10 people dead and 40 wounded, Azerbaijani officials report.

Officials also reported a rocket attack on the city of Mingachevir; no casualties were reported.

There were also artillery strikes overnight on Stepanakert.

By OC Media

