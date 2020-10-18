Live updates: Ceasefire violations reported this morning

A new ceasefire agreement reached by Armenia and Azerbaijan came into force at 00:00 on 18 October following 21 days of fighting.

For ease of reading, we choose not to use qualifiers such as ‘de facto’, ‘unrecognised’, or ‘partially recognised’ when discussing institutions or political positions within Abkhazia, Nagorno-Karabakh, and South Ossetia. This does not imply a position on their status.

Ceasefire violations reported this morning

Armenia Ministry of Defence spokesperson Shushan Stepnayan has reported that Azerbaijani forces violated the humanitarian this morning launching an attack in the southern part of the frontline. Previously she reported that Azerbaijani forces violated the ceasefire with shellings and rocket strikes from ‘00:04 to 02:45’ and from ‘02:20 to 02:45’.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan’s Defence Ministry has reported that Armenian forces have shelled territory next to Jabrayil (Jrakan) as well as villages along the Aras river overnight, with the first shelling occurring immediately after the ceasefire came into effect. It has also reported that this morning Armenian forces launched an attack ‘in the direction of Agdara, Fizuli, Hadrut, and Jabrayil’.

There is no independent ceasefire mechanism currently in place to verify claims of ceasefire violations.