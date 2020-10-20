Live updates: Day 24 of fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh

Fighting is continuing for the 24th day over Nagorno-Karabakh, despite a ceasefire being agreed in Moscow.
For ease of reading, we choose not to use qualifiers such as ‘de facto’, ‘unrecognised’, or ‘partially recognised’ when discussing institutions or political positions within Abkhazia, Nagorno-Karabakh, and South Ossetia. This does not imply a position on their status.
20 Oct 2020, 11:28
Armenia and Azerbaijan report ceasefire violation
Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defence has stated that battles continued overnight in the north and south of Nagorno-Karabakh.
Shushan Stepanyan, a spokesperson for Armenian Ministry of Defence, said that Azerbaijani Forces used aviation and artillery in the northern frontline. She also added that ‘intensive fierce battles in the southern sector continue’.
