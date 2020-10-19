Live updates: Fighting continues despite second ceasefire

A new ceasefire agreement reached by Armenia and Azerbaijan came into force at 00:00 on 18 October following 21 days of fighting.

For ease of reading, we choose not to use qualifiers such as ‘de facto’, ‘unrecognised’, or ‘partially recognised’ when discussing institutions or political positions within Abkhazia, Nagorno-Karabakh, and South Ossetia. This does not imply a position on their status.

Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan has taken control over another 13 villages

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has announced that Azerbaijan has taken control of another 13 villages in the district of Jabrayil (Jrakan).

The Soltanli, Emirvarli, Mashanli, Hasanli, Alikeykhanli, Gumlag, Hajili, Goyerchinveysalli, Niyazguzlar, Kechel Memmedli, Shahvelli, Haji Ismayilli and Isagli villages of Jabrayil district have been liberated. Karabakh is Azerbaijan! — Ilham Aliyev (@presidentaz) October 19, 2020

Armenia and Azerbaijan report ceasefire violations

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense reported that battles continued along the frontline. In the morning Azerbaijan’s Ministry also reported shelling by Armenian forces of the cities of Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam and Aghjabadi.

Armenian Ministry of Defence spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan has reported that this morning Azerbaijani forces ‘began shelling in the northern and southern directions’ of the frontline. The Unified Armenian Infocenter reports that Azerbaijan shelled Martuni (Khojavand) as well as the ‘communities of Urekan, Ishkhanadzor, Aygehovit and Vurgavan of Kashatagh region’.

There is no independent ceasefire mechanism currently in place to verify claims of ceasefire violations.