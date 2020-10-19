fbpx
Live updates: Fighting continues despite second ceasefire

19 October 2020
11min ago
19/10/2020

Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan has taken control over another 13 villages

28min ago
19/10/2020

Armenia and Azerbaijan report ceasefire violations 

A new ceasefire agreement reached by Armenia and Azerbaijan came into force at 00:00 on 18 October following 21 days of fighting.

[The news as it happened: 27 September, 28 September, 29 September, 30 September, 1 October, 2 October, 3 October, 4 October, 5 October, 6 October, 7 October, 8 October, 9 October, 10 October, 11 October, 12 October, 13 October, 14 October, 15 October, 16 October, 17 October, 18 October]

Read our latest stories: 

 For ease of reading, we choose not to use qualifiers such as ‘de facto’, ‘unrecognised’, or ‘partially recognised’ when discussing institutions or political positions within Abkhazia, Nagorno-Karabakh, and South Ossetia. This does not imply a position on their status.

19 Oct 2020, 11:06

Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan has taken control over another 13 villages

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has announced that Azerbaijan has taken control of another 13 villages in the district of Jabrayil (Jrakan). 

19 Oct 2020, 10:49

Armenia and Azerbaijan report ceasefire violations 

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense reported that battles continued along the frontline. In the morning Azerbaijan’s Ministry also reported shelling by Armenian forces of the cities of Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam and Aghjabadi. 

Armenian Ministry of Defence spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan has reported that this morning Azerbaijani forces ‘began shelling in the northern and southern directions’ of the frontline. The Unified Armenian Infocenter reports that Azerbaijan shelled Martuni (Khojavand) as well as the ‘communities of Urekan, Ishkhanadzor, Aygehovit and Vurgavan of Kashatagh region’. 

There is no independent ceasefire mechanism currently in place to verify claims of ceasefire violations. 

By OC Media

