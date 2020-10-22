Live updates: Day 26 of fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh

Fighting is continuing for the 26th day over Nagorno-Karabakh.
[The news as it happened: 27 September, 28 September, 29 September, 30 September, 1 October, 2 October, 3 October, 4 October, 5 October, 6 October, 7 October, 8 October, 9 October, 10 October, 11 October, 12 October, 13 October, 14 October, 15 October, 16 October, 17 October, 18 October, 19 October, 20 October, 21 October]
Read our latest stories:
- Evidence mounts of war crimes in Nagorno-Karabakh
- Aliyev and Pashinyan mark ‘red lines’ in interviews with RIA Novosti
- Azerbaijani peace activists called for questioning
- Opinion | On the importance of losing
- Opinion | How I learned not to hate
- Opinion | We are a generation of war
- Opinion | To stand for peace, in spite of everything
- Analysis | A dangerous turn in a 30-year conflict
- Under fire in Stepanakert
For ease of reading, we choose not to use qualifiers such as ‘de facto’, ‘unrecognised’, or ‘partially recognised’ when discussing institutions or political positions within Abkhazia, Nagorno-Karabakh, and South Ossetia. This does not imply a position on their status.
22 Oct 2020, 13:05
US representative to NATO: ‘Sovereign boundaries’ of Azerbaijan and status of Armenians within them must be settled
Responding to a question during a press briefing on 21 October, U.S. Permanent Representative to NATO Kay Bailey Hutchison said that the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict ‘can end’ if it is settled ‘where are the sovereign boundaries of Azerbaijan and what can accommodate the Armenian population within those boundaries’.
She added that the question of Nagorno-Karabakh ‘cannot be settled in a military conflict’.
22 Oct 2020, 12:44
Azerbaijan accuses Armenia of firing rockets at civilian population, Armenia denies accusation
Azerbaijani Presidential Aide Hikmet Hajiyev has reported that Armenian forces fired rockets from the territory of the Republic of Armenia at the cities of Gabala, Kurdamir, and Siyazan. The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence has stated that the rockets were intercepted and that one civilian was injured.
Armenian Ministry of Defence spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan has denied the allegation. ‘No rockets were fired from the territory of the Republic of Armenia in the direction of Azerbaijan’.
Fighting on the frontline between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces continues.
Live
US representative to NATO: ‘Sovereign boundaries’ of Azerbaijan and status of Armenians within them must be settled
Azerbaijan accuses Armenia of firing rockets at civilian population, Armenia denies accusation