Live updates: Day 26 of fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh

22 October 2020
US representative to NATO: ‘Sovereign boundaries’ of Azerbaijan and status of Armenians within them must be settled

Azerbaijan accuses Armenia of firing rockets at civilian population, Armenia denies accusation

Fighting is continuing for the 26th day over Nagorno-Karabakh.

[The news as it happened: 27 September, 28 September, 29 September, 30 September, 1 October, 2 October, 3 October, 4 October, 5 October, 6 October, 7 October, 8 October, 9 October, 10 October, 11 October, 12 October, 13 October, 14 October, 15 October, 16 October, 17 October, 18 October, 19 October, 20 October, 21 October]

 For ease of reading, we choose not to use qualifiers such as ‘de facto’, ‘unrecognised’, or ‘partially recognised’ when discussing institutions or political positions within Abkhazia, Nagorno-Karabakh, and South Ossetia. This does not imply a position on their status.

US representative to NATO: ‘Sovereign boundaries’ of Azerbaijan and status of Armenians within them must be settled

Responding to a question during a press briefing on 21 October, U.S. Permanent Representative to NATO Kay Bailey Hutchison said that the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict ‘can end’ if it is settled ‘where are the sovereign boundaries of Azerbaijan and what can accommodate the Armenian population within those boundaries’.

She added that the question of Nagorno-Karabakh ‘cannot be settled in a military conflict’. 

Azerbaijan accuses Armenia of firing rockets at civilian population, Armenia denies accusation

Azerbaijani Presidential Aide Hikmet Hajiyev has reported that Armenian forces fired rockets from the territory of the Republic of Armenia at the cities of Gabala, Kurdamir, and Siyazan. The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence has stated that the rockets were intercepted and that one civilian was injured. 

Armenian Ministry of Defence spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan has denied the allegation. ‘No rockets were fired from the territory of the Republic of Armenia in the direction of Azerbaijan’.   

Fighting on the frontline between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces continues. 

By OC Media

