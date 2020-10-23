Live updates: Day 27 of fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh

Fighting is continuing for the 27th day over Nagorno-Karabakh, despite a ceasefire being agreed in Moscow.

For ease of reading, we choose not to use qualifiers such as ‘de facto’, ‘unrecognised’, or ‘partially recognised’ when discussing institutions or political positions within Abkhazia, Nagorno-Karabakh, and South Ossetia. This does not imply a position on their status.

Fighting reported overnight, Armenia accuses Azerbaijan of shelling populated settlements

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defence has reported that during the night, fighting continued with ‘various intensity’ in the north of Nagorno-Karabakh near Martakert (Aghdara) and near Fuzuli (Varanda), Hadrut, Jabrayil (Jrakan), and Gubadli (Kashunik) in the south — they have reported taking ‘important territories’ and ‘strategic heights’.

Shushan Stepanyan, the spokesperson for the Armenian Ministry of Defence, has stated that the ‘relatively stable and tense situation’ has not changed during the night.

Armenian officials have stated that overnight Azerbaijani forces fired upon the towns Askeran and Martuni (Khojavand), and Martakert (Aghdara) and upon the villages of Karmir Shuka and Taghavard. As of this morning, Armenian authorities report that Karmir Shuka and other villages have continued to be targetted with artillery. No injuries or deaths have been reported.

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defence has denied firing upon civilian targets.